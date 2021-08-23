A group of Mingenew locals swapped crops for the catwalk last week to strut their stuff in the McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo Fashion Parade.

With the mantra of “keep it simple” guiding the way, the three shows were the perfect mix of fashion and fun with a Mid West flavour.

Camera Icon Freya Smyth was all smiles on the runway.

Co-ordinator Aimee Holmes took to the runway with Freya Smyth, Roxy Eylward and Teneale Bagley for each parade, modelling clothes from Flax & Fleece, Tokyo Rose and Back Roads Western Chic.

“It went really well,” she said. “We just kept it simple and had fun with it.”

Camera Icon Teneale Bagley walks the catwalk.

There were plenty of laughs, with local Helen Blake on the microphone introducing each model as they walked by their nickname and adding a personal touch to the event. She then gave the designers a chance to talk to the crowd about their label and the inspiration behind their work.

“We were so lucky to have Helen,” Mrs Holmes said. “She was fantastic. She really kept us feeling comfortable and the crowd engaged — she’s got a way with words.”

Camera Icon Mingenew Midwest Expo fashion coordinator Aimee Holmes also modelled the clothing.

A series of quick outfit changes saw the ladies showcase a wide range of outfits, from kimonos and overalls to dresses, jackets and tops. It had a whirlwind affect on the designers — who had each set up shop in the neighbouring Home & Lifestyle tent.

“All of the vendors were so thankful,” Mrs Holmes said. “Their sales were through the roof after every show.”

Camera Icon Roxy Eylward takes to the runway.

Julia Foulkes-Taylor — the designer behind Flax & Fleece — travelled from her Murchison sheep station to be there and left with a grin.

“Dear Mingenew, wow what can I say — what a wonderful two days,” she wrote on the label’s Facebook page.

“ I met so many beautiful people and was completely overwhelmed with support. I drove home yesterday evening with a full heart, buzzing from it all.”