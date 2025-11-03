An 11-year-old boy has died after the quad bike he was riding crashed into a tree on a mango farm in the Northern Territory.

A 38-year-old man was also on board the quad bike when it crashed in the Darwin River district on Sunday afternoon.

The boy was found unresponsive by emergency services and pronounced dead at the scene despite CPR being performed.

Camera Icon An 11-year-old boy has died after a quad bike crashed into a tree on a mango farm in the Northern Territory. Generic quad bike Credit: News Regional Media

The 38-year-old man was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment of leg injuries.

Police urge anyone with information to come forward.

Quad bikes are a leading cause of deaths on farms.

More than 195 people were killed in quad bike incidents between January 2011 and December 2024, according to Safe Work NSW.

A quad bike’s high centre of gravity and narrow wheelbase make them unstable, with roll over the leading cause of death for quad bike incidents.

“It only takes a slight shift in the centre of gravity to lift the tyres and cause a quad bike to flip and roll over,” Safe Work NSW states.