A 30-year-old man has died after his vehicle and another car collided on Albany Highway near Narrikup on Thursday morning.

The man was driving a white Nissan Micra on Albany Highway near Red Hill Road at about 6.30am when he collided with a grey Holden Rodeo Utility.

He died at the scene from his injuries.

The 52-year-old driver of the ute was taken to Albany Health Campus with serious injuries.

Police, St John WA, Albany Career Fire and Rescue Service and Mt Barker Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service attended.

Major Crash investigators are examining the scene and appealing for witnesses to come forward with information or dashcam footage which can be uploaded online or reported Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The part of the highway between Narrikup and Mt Barker remains closed with a diversion in place via Muir Highway, Denmark-Mount Barker Road and Spencer Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by a road crash, contact Road Trauma Support WA on 1300 004 814.