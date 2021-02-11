Perth broking and advisory house Argonaut is helping of the devastating Wooroloo bushfire with a donation of 250 tonnes of much-needed hay and the promise of cash proceeds from tomorrow’s Brokerage for Bushfire Relief initiative.

Argonaut executive chairman Eddie Rigg said his firm’s two-pronged campaign to assist victims of the bushfire, worth more than $100,000, was a no-brainer for the locally owned broking house “seeing the devastation happened in our backyard”.

“Argonaut has supported a range of great charities since the firm’s inception in 2002 as part of our philanthropic program,” Mr Rigg said.

“However, the devastation caused by last week’s bushfire is impossible to ignore, which is why the Argonaut team is throwing its support behind making a meaningful difference to all those affected — and immediately — to assist with the recovery process not just for those who have lost their homes but the many victims who are struggling to feed their animals.”

A convoy of six road trains picked up 250 tonnes of export quality hay, equivalent to 700 standard round bales or nearly 18,000 small square bales, from a farm near Williams on Monday.

Argonaut — which is WA owned — purchased the hay on favourable terms from Bernie and Rachel Panizza of Aprelia Farms, who also generously donated a semi-load of fodder.

Transportation is being managed by the Harvey Hay Run, which first swung into action after delivering WA hay to hard-hit communities on Australia’s east coast following the devastating 2019-2020 bushfires.

Harvey Hay Run coordinator Bel Hall said the Argonaut donation was the largest from a single source received to date to assist with emergency animal feed relief for Wooroloo bushfire victims.

The fodder will be stored at a Brunswick depot and delivered to the EASE WA/Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development drop locations as required.

In addition to the much-needed hay, Argonaut has created a day-long initiative, Brokerage for Bushfire Relief, to raise much-needed funds for the Lord Mayor’s Distress Relief Fund.

This Friday, all share trading brokerage and commissions generated by the Argonaut team will be donated to the LMDRF.

In addition, Argonaut will donate $100 for each new share trading account opened.

Mr Rigg said the Argonaut team had thrown its full support behind the Brokerage for Bushfire Relief initiative.

“Traditionally, we have donated one per cent of Argonaut’s revenue annually to a number of charitable causes,” Mr Rigg said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted some of our community giving and charity plans last year so, once the devastation of the Wooroloo bushfire became clear, we were very keen to get involved and assist in a really tangible way with helping the affected communities.

“The Lord Mayor’s Distress Relief Fund is a great vehicle to support and we applaud Premier Mark McGowan and Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas for activating the fund to assist victims of the Wooroloo bushfire.

“I encourage clients, old and new, to join the Argonaut team on Friday to support a cause that has impacted so many Western Australians.”

Mr Rigg acknowledged the assistance of the Harvey Hay Run team, trucking contractors who were providing their trucks and time to move the hay and volunteer organisation EASE WA for their role in getting the donation under way.

Argonaut is an integrated investment house with corporate, stockbroking and research and special situations financing capability, with a focus on metals and mining, energy, agribusiness, business and contractors.