Exports of Australian red meat to the Middle East, North Africa and South East Asia are set to receive a major boost thanks to a Federal cash injection announced Thursday.

The Red Meat Advisory Council has been awarded an $827,860 Agricultural Trade and Market Access Cooperation grant to support the industry-led Australian Red Meat Market Expansion Program.

The program — a partnership between the Australian Meat Industry Council, Cattle Council of Australia and Sheep Producers Australia — aims to increase beef, sheepmeat and goatmeat exports by supporting expansion and promotion in key markets.

“This project will ensure the continued success of Australia’s red meat and livestock exports by maintaining and expanding diversified export markets,” Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said.

“The coming decade presents significant challenges in the industry’s export markets through competition, changes to market access requirements and consumer preferences.”

Camera Icon Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, centre, with Nationals colleagues in Kalgoorlie. Credit: Tori O'Connor / Kalgoorlie Miner

Mr Littleproud said the focus would be on technical market access, trade facilitation and “capturing and maximising” opportunities to grow export volumes and values.

“A cross-sectoral partnership of RMAC members will use the funds to support and promote the uptake of an electronic paperless health certification system to high growth markets and draw their attention to Australia’s strong regulatory export system for halal red meat exports,” he said.

“A new cultural exchange program for young cattle producers will also build stronger international relationships, and the development of a sheepmeat export strategy will support producers to better understand market requirements to maximise returns.”

RMAC chief executive Alastair James said the Australian Red Meat Market Expansion Program would help capitalise on recent “trade wins”, including Australia’s free trade agreements with the UK and India.

Camera Icon The $827,860 Agricultural Trade and Market Access Cooperation grant is set to boost exports of beef, sheepmeat and goatmeat in key markets. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

“Our program will complement and build on Meat and Livestock Australia’s three new locally engaged business development consultants in South-East Asia and the Middle East/North Africa,” he said.

“The grant will help reduce non-tariff trade barriers and increase understanding and recognition of the value of Australian red meat exports as we aim to double sales by 2030.

“The electronic certification rollout by Government, supported by industry programs, will reduce the burdens to business including the loss of shelf-life waiting for paper certification.”

AMIC chief executive Patrick Hutchinson said the investment underpinned AMIC’s market access strategy, which was “vital to ensure new market access and existing armlet longevity”.

“We are extremely pleased that Minister Littleproud has seen fit to invest in the AMIC strategy via RMAC, which ensures market access and longevity, aiding not only AMIC exporting members but also feedlots and grass-fed beef, sheep, and goat producers throughout Australia,” he said.

“This investment recognises that whilst accessing new markets is always beneficial, it also must be balanced by underpinning the longevity of current markets, which make up the bulk of our export markets.”

The red meat industry is also set to benefit from a $550,000 grant promoting premium Australian food and wine exports to South Korea and South-East Asia.