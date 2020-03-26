Search
Award winner an inspiration

Shannon SmithGreat Southern Herald
Wellstead farmer Richard Davy.
Camera IconWellstead farmer Richard Davy. Credit: Supplied

A long-term commitment to improving soil health has led to Wellstead farmer Richard Davy winning the title of 2020 South Coast Soil Health Champion.

Mr Davy, pictured, manages a 2023ha organic-certified cattle operation and focuses on quality food production.

He creates his own biological fertiliser which build up his soil biology, and focuses on methods that do not degrade his soil or farming systems.

South Coast NRM land and water program manager David Broadhurst said Mr Davy went a step further and shared his knowledge with others, both failures and successes.

“For us it was about choosing a Soil Health Champion who is an inspiration to those around them,” he said.

“A champion embodies the principals of sustainable agriculture and has a strong drive to improve the health of their soils.

“They are the farmers of today who will influence our farmers of tomorrow.

“Richard definitely meets the criteria with the work he’s been doing.”

Mr Broadhurst said there was a lot that others could learn from the way Mr Davy carries out his operations.

“He has demonstrated his long-term commitment to improving his soils through a range of methods, all while remaining profitable,” he said.

“Added to this, Richard is very committed to sharing his knowledge and skills with other farmers.”

