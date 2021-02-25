Search
CWA reaches out to victims of Wooroloo fire & Carnarvon floods

Cally DupeCountryman
Flooding in Carnarvon.
The CWA of WA has launched a quick grants program offering $500 to individuals and families affected by the Wooroloo bushfire and the Carnarvon floods.

CWA of WA State president Elaine Johnson, who chairs the CWA’s community fund, said donations to the Rapid Response Grant program were strong.

Announced on February 3, the grants were originally open to bushfire victims only but expanded to include those affected by the Carnarvon floods on February 12.

As of this week, CWA of WA had distributed more than $49,000 to 134 bushfire rapid response grant applicants.

Mrs Johnson said the fund had been processing bushfire applications “non-stop” and was aiming for a quick turnaround.

Meanwhile, victims of the catastrophic Wooroloo bushfire received their first round of support payments through the Lord Mayor’s Distress Relief Fund.

Activated after the devastating blaze destroyed 86 properties, the fund has raised $12.9 million since the bushfires started in the Perth Hills on February 1.

“Rapid assistance” grants of $25,000 were approved this week by the relief fund’s board and disbursed to applicants.

Strong winds fanned the Wooroloo blaze through almost 11,000ha of land. The fire travelled 16km during one night and at times was spotting 3.5km ahead of the main fire front.

Declared a “catastrophe” by the Insurance Council of Australia, losses have been estimated to exceed $40 million.

The bushfire was the 50th time the distress fund has been activated in 60 years since a devastating bushfire destroyed Dwellingup in 1961.

Its most recent appeal raised almost $9 million for the Yarloop bushfire victims in 2016.

An influx of at least 129 applications have already been received for the fund through the City of Swan.

To apply, download an application form from the CWA of WA’s website at cwaofwa.asn.au/projects/education-and-welfare

To find out more, email ceo@cwaofwa.asn.au or call the office on 9321 6041

