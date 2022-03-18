A project to keep a farming town in the central Wheatbelt green has marked a milestone for the State Government, on its mission to increase water security for WA farmers “in the face of climate change”.

Finished on Thursday, the project enabling the capture and reuse of stormwater in Merredin will see it used to irrigate the town’s public open spaces.

WA Water Minister Dave Kelly said it marked the completion of the 100th State-funded community off-farm water supply project since 2018, including 12 which were undertaken in partnership with local shires.

It is part of a $4 million investment to ensure farmers have access to reliable emergency water sources for agricultural livestock drinking water, firefighting and town amenity purposes, with another 11 projects in progress.

It follows an unprecedented period for WA farmers across the State, which battled three years of drought, followed by last year’s record-breaking rainfall, which in some areas led to severe flooding, killing sheep and waterlogging crops.

Despite a good 2021 season, some areas have already been plunged back to drought-like state, with water deficiencies declared for Salmon Gums and Grass Patch on March 1, with emergency livestock water carting recommencing.

“For communities in the State’s dryland agricultural area, the impacts of climate change have resulted in significantly reduced rainfall,” Mr Kelly said.

A further $10.5m over the next two years will be spent upgrading and refurbishing 70 agricultural area dams which have “fallen into disuse” across the grainbelt.

Dams in Brookton, Chapman Valley, Dalwallinu, Dowerin, Dumbleyung, Esperance, Kulin, Kent, Lake Grace, Morawa, Ravensthorpe, Wagin and Yilgarn are among those earmarked for upgrades.

Mr Kelly said refurbishing and increasing the number of off-farm non-potable water sources would increase water security for farmers and regional communities “in the face of climate change”.

“Investing in off-farm water supply projects at the local level also helps reduce the time and distance farmers have to travel when they need to source emergency water supplies,” he said.

“The McGowan Government’s significant investment in water supply projects supports liveable and climate resilient communities in rural Western Australia.”

Agricultural Region MLC Sandra Carr called it a “significant investment” in regional communities.

“Storm water capture and increased capacity for that capture are important measures that will ensure we are able to provide livestock drinking water, water for local amenities and importantly, water for firefighting,” she said.