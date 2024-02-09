Farmers can now apply for a share in $4 million of Federal funding under the latest round of grants aimed at enhancing traceability in Australia’s agriculture sector.

Applications opened this week for the third round of the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry’s Traceability Grants Program.

The program aims to support the implementation of the National Agricultural Traceability Strategy 2023-2033 for its first five years.

It is part of the Government’s pledge to invest more than $100m into the nation’s agricultural traceability systems to help the tracking of goods in the supply chain, from paddock to plate.

DAFF acting deputy secretary for agricultural trade Matt Koval said the strategy had identified a high-priority need for research and the development of traceability methods in the agricultural industry.

He said the funding would help recipients address traceability challenges in agriculture by providing an opportunity for them to enhance existing systems and technology.

“These grants aim to address priority areas, including adoption of agricultural traceability and improving return on investment,” Mr Koval said.

“As emerging market access opportunities occur, more farmers, producers and processors are expanding their businesses to meet these and help grow the value of the sector.

“The grant round will also support projects designed to improve two-way, producer-consumer information flows to identify distribution opportunities and drive business development.”

Applications close on March 18. Visit agriculture.gov.au/biosecurity-trade/market-access-trade/national-traceability/grantsprogram.