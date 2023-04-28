Importers could face higher fees under a new “sustainable” biosecurity funding model flagged by Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt ahead of this year’s Budget, as the number of contaminated items entering Australia soars.

Farm lobby groups have long been calling for a long-term funding stream to protect the agriculture sector from exotic pests and diseases, rather than ad hoc budget allocations made year-to-year.

Speaking at a press conference in Brisbane this week, Senator Watt highlighted the need to lock in a consistent and “predictable amount of money” each year that was indexed to keep up with cost increases.

“I think I’ve given a pretty clear indication that we do need to make sure that we have sustainable biosecurity funding in this country,” he said.

“If we can do that through this Budget, or a future Budget, then that will overcome the problem we’ve had for the last few years, which is that the base funding for biosecurity just hasn’t been enough to deliver the services that are actually needed.

“What the former government used to is to top it up with a one-year, or two-year funding injection, which would then run out and then we’d be back in the same situation, with no certainty about biosecurity funding and no predictability.”

Senator Watt revealed the number of imported items — particularly cars, and industrial and farm machinery — containing “soil and other contaminated material that contains diseases” had been growing rapidly.

He blamed supply chain delays caused by COVID-19, which had led to vehicles being stored in paddocks for extended periods — some of which were not being cleaned to Australian standards prior to shipping.

At the Port of Brisbane alone, 12,500 incoming containers were last year deemed a “biosecurity concern”, of which 11 per cent contained “biosecurity risk material” including brown marmorated stinkbugs, exotic snails and cyan weed.

“If they get loose in Australia, then that’s immensely damaging for our horticulture industry as well as a whole range of other agricultural industries,” Senator Watt said, adding that diseases including foot-and-mouth and lumpy skin also posed a major threat.

“Last year, we had an increase in the number of cars being imported through the Port of Brisbane by 4 per cent, but the number of cars containing contaminated material went up by 62 per cent.

“There’s a very disproportionate number. . . and that’s the case for every one of our major ports around the country.”

Camera Icon Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. Credit: Daniel Wilkins / The West Australian

Senator Watt said the Government was consulting with importers about increasing biosecurity fees paid for imports, which had not been “substantially reviewed” since 2015.

This included lifting full import declaration charges — currently $38 by air and $58 by sea, and applying to importers of consignments over $1000 — by $5 per import declaration.

“Depending on the product, you’re looking at different types of fees and charges, but that is an example of the kind of fee that we are looking at increasing on importers,” Senator Watt said.

Footing the “ever-increasing” cost of biosecurity was not just the responsibility of the Federal Government and taxpayers, he said.

“We need to ensure the cost of providing biosecurity services is shared across the community, and that includes making sure risk creators, like importers, and people who benefit from the biosecurity system, all pay their way,” Senator Watt said.

Asked if he could guarantee farmers would not be worse off under any changes, he said only that “how much we’re spending and who will pay for it” would be revealed when the Federal Budget is handed down on May 9.

“What I want to achieve through the Budget negotiations is a higher level of biosecurity funding than this country has ever had, and a more certain level of biosecurity funding than we’ve ever had,” Senator Watt said.

“That’s what I am working towards and that, I think, will be very much welcomed by farmers.”

Senator Watt said the Federal Budget currently provided about $600 million a year for biosecurity services, including salaries for everyone from port officials and inspectors to policy designers.

His comments come after the Federal Government revealed it was considering a levy on shipping containers last November.

The proposal was one of six included in a public discussion paper examining the benefits of existing and proposed funding arrangements to support biosecurity operations in the longer term.