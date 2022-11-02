Peak national livestock bodies have welcomed a $134 million Federal budget biosecurity blitz but are frustrated the Albanese Government failed to deliver its promised “long-term” funding stream.

The $134m package handed down last week included $46.7m for nationwide livestock traceability reform and $11.7m to fund an extra 20 airport detector dogs and their handlers.

Another $61.6m will help bolster Australia’s biosecurity system at home, with an additional $14m to assist Indonesia, Timor Leste and Papua New Guinea respond to, and prevent, outbreaks of foot-and-mouth and lumpy skin disease.

The Cattle Council of Australia issued a statement labelling the funding “a step in the right direction”.

But CCA — the peak national body for grassfed beef cattle producers — has called on the Federal Government to work with industry to ensure “long-term, sustainable funding and resourcing, not decisions made from year to year.

“The threat of exotic animal diseases continues to escalate, and biosecurity has become a key national priority,” CCA president Lloyd Hick said.

“Biosecurity threats will not be going away any time soon and the Federal Government should acknowledge this with ongoing funding.”

WoolProducers Australia welcomed the investment but highlighted the need for a “sustainable funding mechanism for the enhancement and maintenance of Australia’s biosecurity system”.

“At a time when the threat of an emergency animal disease is at the forefront of industry and Government focus, we strongly believe the long-called for sustainable funding mechanism needs to be implemented as soon as possible to move away from the ad-hoc spend in this area,” WPA president Ed Storey said.

National Farmers’ Federation president Fiona Simson noted much of the funding allocated had already been announced in the former Liberal-National Coalition Government’s March budget.

Camera Icon National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson, pictured, has called on the Albanese Government to deliver its promised “long-term” biosecurity funding stream. Credit: TheWest

“The fast tracking of preparedness, detection and response measures, detector dog funding as well as additional funding for traceability improvement are all important measures to bolster our biosecurity preparedness,” she said.

“These additional commitments are important, but what this budget doesn’t do is deliver on the Government’s clear election commitment to establish a sustainable funding stream for our biosecurity system.

“We appreciate that we’re still relatively early in the term of this Government and work is currently underway, but sustainable biosecurity funding is something the sector is unwavering in its expectation to see implemented when the next budget is handed down.”

Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt described the $134m package as a “substantial down payment” on the Government’s “election commitment to deliver long-term sustainable biosecurity funding.”

“This is the first step towards delivering our election commitment of a sustainable biosecurity funding model that allows the system to respond to increasing threats,” he said.

Speaking at the National Press Club last week, Mr Watt said the Government would “have more to say on this commitment in the future, after we properly consult with industry and other stakeholders”.

“The previous government botched their introduction of a biosecurity levy because they were more interested in the announcement than talking to those affected,” he said.

“We will not make the same mistakes.

“We understand this is a complex matter that requires careful consideration and time to engage in meaningful conversations with stakeholders, and we will begin that conversation formally next week.”