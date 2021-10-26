A company has been fined more than $13,000 for selling and distributing food products before they had been inspected for Australian food and biosecurity standards.

Federal Department of Agriculture head of biosecurity Andrew Tongue said the incident was a timely reminder that importers needed to understanding their legal obligations.

Mr Tongue the company had posed a “serious” food safety and biosecurity risk by distributing food subject to a food control certificate before an imported food inspection advice had been issued.

Food imported into Australia must comply with requirements set out in the Imported Food Control Act, and meet requirements in the Country of Origin Food Labelling Information Standard 2016 — as well as relevant biosecurity conditions.

The company has fined $13,320 for allegedly contravening subsection 9(4) of the Imported Food Control Act 1992 by moving imported food without lawful authority or approval.

To find out more about importing food, visit awe.gov.au/biosecurity-trade/import/goods/food.