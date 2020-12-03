A thrilling run-off brought cheers from the crowd at the Boar Swamp Spring Campdraft on Saturday as two restricted open horse competitors finished on equal top points before a third-round decider gave Drew Gibbs the victory.

The Gingin contract horse breaker, riding Dakota Rizza, set up his third consecutive restricted win on the gelding at Boar Swamp with the previous titles won earlier this year in April and at last year’s November event.

Camera Icon Doug Brown, riding DC Quiz, placed second in the Restricted Open Horse competition. Credit: Countryman

Matching Gibbs and his consistent horse, Rizza, in the two-round restricted competition was Doug Brown, of Geraldton, riding DC Quiz, who forced the exciting run-off.

The third-round tie breaker had both competitors successfully drafting their calves out of the camp, but it was Gibbs that gained the only horse-working points on the outside around the pegs to take the win.

Gibbs said Dakota Rizzo, “performed brilliantly”.

“The 11-year-old gelding is very consistent and easy to ride, and he does 99 per cent of the work,” he said.

Gibbs said he welcomed the competition from Brown, who has been very consistent around the WA circuit this year on his nine-year-old Quarter Horse.

“We won the open at the Gingin campdraft,” Brown said.

“It’s my tenth season in this great sport, it’s very competitive.”

Horse and rider action was again at its best at the annual event, held from Friday to Sunday at the McLarty family’s Blythewood Pastoral property, south of Pinjarra.

It drew 837 entries to compete in ten events.

Camera Icon Greenbushes campdrafter Dawn Solomon, riding Creo Vimm, won the open competition in an emotional contribute to her late mother, Ann Potter, at Boar Swamp. Credit: Kylie Walmsley

In an emotional win in the open competition, Dawn Solomon, of Greenbushes, said she was riding for her late mother, Ann Potter, who passed away in 2018.

“I was riding my mother’s chestnut mare, Creo Vimm, my mum was riding with me,” she said.

“After 43 years in the sport, this was my second open win, but the first at Boar Swamp.

“To get to this level is amazing.”

Boar Swamp Campdraft Club president Eric Walmsley said the spring campdraft had been a great success.

“We had a record number of entries in this unusual year,” he said.

“Its a credit to the committee for their expertise in running the draft.”