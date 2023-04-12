Search
Harvey Dickson Easter Rodeo: Harvey Dickson’s 22nd rodeo a crowd favourite at Boyup Brook

Bob GarnantCountryman
Enjoying the Harvey Dickson Easter rodeo at Boyup Brook was Cruize Bowden, of Pinjarra, Cheyenne Burkett, of Perth, Heidi Mischok, of Fremantle, and Callum McGlenchy, of Pinjarra.
Camera IconEnjoying the Harvey Dickson Easter rodeo at Boyup Brook was Cruize Bowden, of Pinjarra, Cheyenne Burkett, of Perth, Heidi Mischok, of Fremantle, and Callum McGlenchy, of Pinjarra. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman

A large crowd of 4000 thrill seekers gathered at the Harvey Dickson Easter Rodeo to witness some of WA’s best cowboys and cowgirls compete for top bragging rights and a bit of ‘good old country fun’.

The two-day rodeo and country music spectacular held at Harvey Dickson’s Boyup Brook property on April 8 and 9 was the third annual event conducted by Mark and Jo Kestel, of Double Barrel Entertainment.

Mr Dickson welcomed visitors to his custom-made rodeo arena during the grand entry performance on on day two.

“This is my 22nd rodeo and we appreciate your participation in applauding the competitors on their performance,” he said.

Throughout the day, the rodeo fans made known their appreciation with lots of cheers for the competitors as they performed brilliantly.

Mr Kestel said the event was a great success with well-behaved crowd support and some very top performances from the rodeo competitors.

“Many of our competitors are leading in the national points standings for the Australian Bushmen’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association,” he said.

Riley Jacklin, 17, and his sister Aliyah Jacklin, 13, with Trinty Matthews, 17, of York, and Dakota Watts, 15, of Wandering.
Camera IconRiley Jacklin, 17, and his sister Aliyah Jacklin, 13, with Trinty Matthews, 17, of York, and Dakota Watts, 15, of Wandering. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Mike Ray and Cass Wayne, of Scarbourgh.
Camera IconMike Ray and Cass Wayne, of Scarbourgh. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Aiden Harrison, of Innaloo, Thompson Matarise, of Nollamara, and Chris Harrison, of Victoria Park.
Camera IconAiden Harrison, of Innaloo, Thompson Matarise, of Nollamara, and Chris Harrison, of Victoria Park. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Liam Chambers, of Bunbury, Sam Tucker, of Darkan, and Lewis Hordienko, of Broomehill.
Camera IconLiam Chambers, of Bunbury, Sam Tucker, of Darkan, and Lewis Hordienko, of Broomehill. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Demi Biggs and Jai Fraser, of Collie.
Camera IconDemi Biggs and Jai Fraser, of Collie. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Shay Mcguimmess, of Collie, and Bri Wrighton, of Boyup Brook.
Camera IconShay Mcguimmess, of Collie, and Bri Wrighton, of Boyup Brook. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Ami Swann and Kodi Pickering, of Cunderdin.
Camera IconAmi Swann and Kodi Pickering, of Cunderdin. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Hue Jackson, of Furnissdale, and Kate Pratt, of Dwellingup.
Camera IconHue Jackson, of Furnissdale, and Kate Pratt, of Dwellingup. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Sarah Rea, of Perth, Sonia Wikohika, of Yokine, and Aidan Coughlan, of Nollamara.
Camera IconSarah Rea, of Perth, Sonia Wikohika, of Yokine, and Aidan Coughlan, of Nollamara. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Chris Harrison, of Victoria Park, Jess Robinson, of Singleton, and Taylor May, of Rockingham.
Camera IconChris Harrison, of Victoria Park, Jess Robinson, of Singleton, and Taylor May, of Rockingham. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Natasha Douglas and Samantha Suttiln, of Secret Harbour, and Lisa Ross, of Woodlands.
Camera IconNatasha Douglas and Samantha Suttiln, of Secret Harbour, and Lisa Ross, of Woodlands. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Michelle Broughton and Mitch Spencer, of Safety Bay, and Tara Spencer of Boyup Brook.
Camera IconMichelle Broughton and Mitch Spencer, of Safety Bay, and Tara Spencer of Boyup Brook. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman

