A large crowd of 4000 thrill seekers gathered at the Harvey Dickson Easter Rodeo to witness some of WA’s best cowboys and cowgirls compete for top bragging rights and a bit of ‘good old country fun’.

The two-day rodeo and country music spectacular held at Harvey Dickson’s Boyup Brook property on April 8 and 9 was the third annual event conducted by Mark and Jo Kestel, of Double Barrel Entertainment.

Mr Dickson welcomed visitors to his custom-made rodeo arena during the grand entry performance on on day two.

“This is my 22nd rodeo and we appreciate your participation in applauding the competitors on their performance,” he said.

Throughout the day, the rodeo fans made known their appreciation with lots of cheers for the competitors as they performed brilliantly.

Mr Kestel said the event was a great success with well-behaved crowd support and some very top performances from the rodeo competitors.

“Many of our competitors are leading in the national points standings for the Australian Bushmen’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association,” he said.

Camera Icon Riley Jacklin, 17, and his sister Aliyah Jacklin, 13, with Trinty Matthews, 17, of York, and Dakota Watts, 15, of Wandering. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Mike Ray and Cass Wayne, of Scarbourgh. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Aiden Harrison, of Innaloo, Thompson Matarise, of Nollamara, and Chris Harrison, of Victoria Park. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Liam Chambers, of Bunbury, Sam Tucker, of Darkan, and Lewis Hordienko, of Broomehill. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Demi Biggs and Jai Fraser, of Collie. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Shay Mcguimmess, of Collie, and Bri Wrighton, of Boyup Brook. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Ami Swann and Kodi Pickering, of Cunderdin. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Hue Jackson, of Furnissdale, and Kate Pratt, of Dwellingup. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Sarah Rea, of Perth, Sonia Wikohika, of Yokine, and Aidan Coughlan, of Nollamara. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Chris Harrison, of Victoria Park, Jess Robinson, of Singleton, and Taylor May, of Rockingham. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Natasha Douglas and Samantha Suttiln, of Secret Harbour, and Lisa Ross, of Woodlands. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman