IN PICTURES: Rural, Remote and Regional Women’s Network of WA holds AGM in Northam

Shannon VerhagenCountryman
Elise Woods, of Calingiri, Millie Brady, of Northam, and Katie Woods, of Calingiri.
Camera IconElise Woods, of Calingiri, Millie Brady, of Northam, and Katie Woods, of Calingiri. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman

From Albany to Kununurra, women from across the State gathered in Northam on Saturday to celebrate International Day of Rural Women and participate in the Rural, Remote and Regional Women’s Network of WA’s AGM.

Northam women Stephanie Spencer, Enryka Grogan, Tarnya Fraser, Jo Hill, Leonie Knipe, Jorden Mills and Melanie Jones.
Camera IconNortham women Stephanie Spencer, Enryka Grogan, Tarnya Fraser, Jo Hill, Leonie Knipe, Jorden Mills and Melanie Jones. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
Tracey Raymond, of Kununurra, and Lisa Smith, of Albany.
Camera IconTracey Raymond, of Kununurra, and Lisa Smith, of Albany. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
Food and florals at the RRR Network AGM.
Camera IconFood and florals at the RRR Network AGM. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman

The sun shone during the afternoon event, where Food Bank WA chief executive Kate O’Hara, CBH head of chartering Pia Van Wyngaard and Member for the Agricultural Region Sandra Carr spoke on a panel about food security, facilitated by RRR Network board member Elizabeth Brennan.

Food Bank WA chief executive Kate O’Hara, CBH head of chartering Pia van Wyngaard and Member for the Agricultural Region Sandra Carr spoke on a panel about food security, facilitated by RRR Network board member Elizabeth Brennan.
Camera IconFood Bank WA chief executive Kate O’Hara, CBH head of chartering Pia van Wyngaard and Member for the Agricultural Region Sandra Carr spoke on a panel about food security, facilitated by RRR Network board member Elizabeth Brennan. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman

Curtin University’s Dr Sidder Chambers also gave a special presentation on Rural Women’s Dynamic Dimensions and Aspirations and shared her story growing up in rural Jamaica.

Barb Howard, of Perth, and Helen Marshall, of Albany.
Camera IconBarb Howard, of Perth, and Helen Marshall, of Albany. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman

The event was rounded out with the board elections. Heidi Mippy was elected treasurer, Ellen Smith and Melissa Milligan were newly elected to the board and Ms Brennan — who has been a board member for the past four years — was re-elected.

Jorden Mills, of Northam and Laura Cala, of Narembeen.
Camera IconJorden Mills, of Northam and Laura Cala, of Narembeen. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
Amber Balfour-Cunningham and Enryka Grogan, both of Northam.
Camera IconAmber Balfour-Cunningham and Enryka Grogan, both of Northam. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman

With a record number of nominees — 13 women from all across WA — RRR Network chair Sarah Lang also announced an operations sub-committee would be formed which those who were not elected were invited to participate in.

Cath Lyons, of Perth, and Jo Hill, of Northam.
Camera IconCath Lyons, of Perth, and Jo Hill, of Northam. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman

