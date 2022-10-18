From Albany to Kununurra, women from across the State gathered in Northam on Saturday to celebrate International Day of Rural Women and participate in the Rural, Remote and Regional Women’s Network of WA’s AGM.

Camera Icon Northam women Stephanie Spencer, Enryka Grogan, Tarnya Fraser, Jo Hill, Leonie Knipe, Jorden Mills and Melanie Jones. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon Tracey Raymond, of Kununurra, and Lisa Smith, of Albany. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon Food and florals at the RRR Network AGM. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

The sun shone during the afternoon event, where Food Bank WA chief executive Kate O’Hara, CBH head of chartering Pia Van Wyngaard and Member for the Agricultural Region Sandra Carr spoke on a panel about food security, facilitated by RRR Network board member Elizabeth Brennan.

Camera Icon Food Bank WA chief executive Kate O’Hara, CBH head of chartering Pia van Wyngaard and Member for the Agricultural Region Sandra Carr spoke on a panel about food security, facilitated by RRR Network board member Elizabeth Brennan. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Curtin University’s Dr Sidder Chambers also gave a special presentation on Rural Women’s Dynamic Dimensions and Aspirations and shared her story growing up in rural Jamaica.

Camera Icon Barb Howard, of Perth, and Helen Marshall, of Albany. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

The event was rounded out with the board elections. Heidi Mippy was elected treasurer, Ellen Smith and Melissa Milligan were newly elected to the board and Ms Brennan — who has been a board member for the past four years — was re-elected.

Camera Icon Jorden Mills, of Northam and Laura Cala, of Narembeen. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon Amber Balfour-Cunningham and Enryka Grogan, both of Northam. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

With a record number of nominees — 13 women from all across WA — RRR Network chair Sarah Lang also announced an operations sub-committee would be formed which those who were not elected were invited to participate in.