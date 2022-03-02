The detection of a mosquito-borne disease in east coast piggeries has sparked an urgent warning for WA pig producers to monitor stock for symptoms and manage mosquito numbers on their properties.

Japanese encephalitis — a viral disease which can also infect humans — has been confirmed in piggeries in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.

The warning also extends to horse owners, with farmers monitoring efforts supporting the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development in ensuring early detection of the disease if it reaches WA.

It has not been detected in WA, but DPIRD biosecurity executive director Mia Carbon said while the risk to WA was low, it was important to remain vigilant.

“Japanese encephalitis is a serious disease that can cause reproductive losses in pigs, as well as mild to severe disease in horses and donkeys,” Dr Carbon said.

“The disease is spread between pigs by the bite of an infected mosquito and cannot be directly spread from pigs to people.

“Pig owners should monitor and report any mummified, stillborn or weak piglets, as well as tremors and convulsions, which can occasionally occur in pigs up to six months of age.

“In most cases, Japanese encephalitis in horses is mild but owners should monitor and report any disease signs, including an elevated temperature, jaundice, lethargy, anorexia and neurological signs, such as incoordination, difficulty swallowing and impaired vision.”

The disease is not a food safety concern and pork and pig meat products are safe for human consumption.

The department is working with WA Department of Health, as well as interstate and national organisations, as part of a coordinated national response to the disease incident in the Eastern States.

Dr Carbon said managing mosquitoes on properties would minimise potential human and animal exposure should Japanese encephalitis be detected within the State.

Suspect signs of Japanese encephalitis should be reported to a local private veterinarian, DPIRD veterinary officers or the national Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888.

More details are available at agric.wa.gov.au/japanese-encephalitis.