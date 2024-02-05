A delegation of Japanese scientists has wrapped up a nine-day study tour of WA where they learnt more about the Stable Fly Action Group’s ongoing efforts to control the pest. Stable fly is a declared pest in WA and is most prominent along the coastal plain north and south of Perth. They feed on the blood of mammals – especially cattle and horses — and can occur in swarms from late spring to late autumn. The delegation from Kyushu University’s Faculty of Agriculture, which included two lecturers and eight entomology science students, attended a reception at the Shire of Gingin Council Chambers on January 22. Among them was Dr Kazunori Matsuo, who gave a demonstration on stable flies in the Japanese cattle industry to representatives from SFAG, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, VegetablesWA and the Shire of Gingin. “In Japan, the main concerns for the cattle industry are the spread of Bovine Leukemia, as well as mastitis and low cattle production which has grown rapidly due to stable fly transmission,” a SFAG spokeswoman said. “Attendees learnt that stable fly entomology research that is being carried out at Kyushu University concentrates mainly on biological control of the fly, whereas here in WA, where the fly is endemic in the environment, the focus is on management of the fly’s breeding source, such as in vegetable crop residue under irrigation.” DPIRD entomologist Dr David Cook also gave a comprehensive overview of stable fly history in WA. SFAG chair Bob Wilson said the delegation was a success and provided a good opportunity to “exchange science and goodwill”. “I’m sure I speak for all involved when I say it was an excellent learning experience for all concerned,” he said. “It goes without saying that the transmission of bovine leukaemia by stable flies is a particularly worrying disease that we don’t suffer from as yet in Western Australia and it behoves us all to maintain our biosecurity diligence to keep it that way.” The group also visited Trandos Farms at Beermullah, among other sites, where manager Matt Jupp demonstrated the use of spalangia wasps, a species which predates on stable fly larvae.