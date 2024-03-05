The MV Bahijah has finally left Fremantle after being stranded in WA waters since early January, with the livestock carrier departing for the Middle East on Monday with 14,000 sheep and 1000 cattle onboard. The vessel, originally bound for Israel in early January, was ordered back by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestries amid concerns about rising tensions in the Red Sea. All livestock on the MV Bahijah were offloaded between February 12 and 14 from the Fremantle Port after DAFF denied an application to re-export the consignment. The vessel’s exporters have since re-applied for permission to export the livestock, and were given the all-clear by DAFF last week. The ship will avoid the Red Sea by going around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, a journey expected to take more than 30 days. RSPCA WA condemned the decision, with its CEO Ben Cave calling DAFF’s approval to re-export a “disgrace.” “The Bahijah will travel through areas of high temperature and humidity. Additionally, independent observer reports from multiple journeys made by this ship specifically mention high seas as directly affecting the welfare of the animals on board,” he said. “Of what value were previous statements made by DAFF that ‘there should be no doubt that … the health and welfare of the livestock onboard are our highest priorities?’” However, the Australian Livestock Exporters Council CEO Mark Harvey-Sutton said animal welfare had been considered in DAFF’s decision to re-export the sheep and cattle. “Ultimately this is a decision for DAFF and they have made a decision based all information and assurances available,” he said. “The welfare of the animals is our highest priority; however, we are sure that an approval would not have been granted without these considerations.”