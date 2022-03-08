The National Farmers Federation has celebrated International Women’s Day by opening applications for its 2023 Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program.

The flagship program aims to narrow the gender gap and double the number of women in leadership positions in Australian agriculture by 2030.

With the Australian agriculture sector employing more than 300,000 people, NFF president Fiona Simson said it was important that the peak body contributed towards gender equality.

“Now in its fifth year, the Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program boasts an alumni of 41 graduates who have gone on to pursue high profile and impactful leadership positions and to be change-makers within their community,” she said.

“International Women’s Day is the opportune time to open applications to our program, which aligns with this year’s theme of #BreakTheBias.”

The program matches successful applicants with a mentor to explore leadership goals and strategies.

Throughout the program, mentees meet regularly with their mentor and take part in online inspiring speaker webinars.

The program is supported by a host of leading agriculture-focused organisations, businesses and government agencies that have partnered with the NFF.

All have committed to make meaningful change towards gender diversity in the agriculture sector and report annually on their progress.

They include the Grains Research and Development Corporation, GrainGrowers, NSW Farmers Association, and the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment.

Applications for the Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program can be made online until April 17.