The Nationals WA has thanked outgoing Vince Catania for his “fierce advocacy” for regional and remote communities following the North West Central MLA’s shock resignation after 14 years.

The father of five this week revealed with “mixed emotions” that after some “soul searching” he would formally resign from the WA Parliament in August to spend more time with his children and wife Danielle.

It comes after 17 years in Parliament and 14 years representing some of WA’s most isolated and remote communities in his 860,000sqkm electorate, assisting communities in some of their darkest hours after cyclone Seroja and the devastating Carnarvon floods.

Camera Icon Vince Catania took this image of the aftermath of the Carnarvon flood. Credit: Vince Catania Facebook

But the role meant he spent a “significant” amount of time on the road away from his family.

“Anyone who knows me understands I’ve been entirely passionate and committed to my electorate, one of the largest, most diverse and remote electorates in Australia, if not the world, where I clocked up around 140,000km a year on the road and often spent more than half the year away from home,” Mr Catania said.

“After many years of extensive travel and long periods of time away, it’s now time for me to focus on my family.

“They’ve all been incredibly patient and supportive of me as a husband and a father who’s been absent for much of the time. But the kids will all be adults before we know it, so it’s well and truly time for me to put my family first.”

Mr Catania joined the WA Parliament in 2005, representing Labor in the Mining and Pastoral Region of the Legislative Council. In 2008 he switched from the Upper House to the Lower House, successfully standing for Labor.

But in a shock move a year later he joined the WA Nationals, saying he wanted to help the then Liberal-National Government roll out the $1 billion a year Royalties for Regions program across WA.

His time in the role has put him on the ground with communities facing unprecedented natural disasters and “calling for help in Parliament on behalf of desperate people whose lives have been turned upside down”.

Mr Catania said those times would “stay with me forever”.

“I’ve immersed myself in communities across the electorate and on reflection I’ve given my best and worked hard to significantly contribute to the growth and development of the regions within the parameters of changing political landscapes, including securing some big-ticket infrastructure items,” he said.

Camera Icon Nationals WA leader Mia Davies has paid tribute to Vince Catania. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

Nationals WA l;eader Mia Davies said Mr Catania had been a fierce advocate for his constituents during his time as member for North West Central.

“Mr Catania has been outspoken on behalf of his electorate and worked hard for the communities he represents,” she said.

“After taking an unusual pathway to join the Nationals WA, he showed an unerring commitment to the regions and his constituency and was resoundingly re-elected in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

“From flood recovery in Gascoyne Junction to helping Kalbarri locals rebuild following tropical cyclone Seroja, iconic community infrastructure in Exmouth to advocating for mums-to-be to access local midwives in Carnarvon, he approached every issue with enthusiasm and dedication to getting a better outcome for these communities.

“On behalf of the Nationals WA Parliamentary team, I wish Vince, his wife Danielle and their family the very best as they embark on a new chapter.”

Nationals WA State president Tony Crook said Mr Catania had taken on the role of representing the largest electorate by land area in the Legislative Assembly with vigour and the party supported his decision to spend more time close to home.

“The distances Vince travelled to meet locals was testament to his commitment to constituents,” Mr Crook said.

Camera Icon Nationals MP Vince Catania plans to spend more time with his family. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

Mr Crook said Mr Catania had joined the Nationals WA because he “saw the value in being part of a strong team dedicated to regional WA” and they would put forward the very best candidate to take on the role next.

“When he leaves his role as member for North West Central, we commit to the North West that we will put forward the very best candidate who can hold the McGowan Labor Government to account at a time when regional representation is under serious threat,” he said.