More women than ever are opting for a career in agriculture, with Australia’s first ever female chief veterinary officer among about 88,000 ladies employed in the sector last year.

Data released today by the Federal Agriculture Department to coincide with International Women’s Day reveals women account for more than a third of Australia’s agricultural workforce.

From 2016 to 2021, the number of women employed in agriculture increased by 7105, accounting for 66 per cent of overall expansion in the sector.

The sheep, beef, cattle and grains industries accounted for 42 per cent of women working in the sector.

TheNightly Get in front of tomorrow's news for FREE Journalism for the curious Australian across politics, business, culture and opinion. READ NOW

Forty eight per cent of women (38,275) working in agriculture in 2021 were employed as managers.

Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry deputy secretary Tess Bishop said women were making “significant yet often unrecognised contributions” to agribusinesses nationwide.

“Women have long played a vital role in agriculture and have often been overlooked,” she said.

“Today is about celebrating and recognising the diversity of our sector and the key role women hold now and for future growth.”

Though there is still progress to be made, Ms Bishop said women were increasingly being recognised for their achievements in agriculture.

She said more women were gaining qualifications in the sector, with popular fields including agricultural science, animal husbandry and wool science.

Ms Bishop also spruiked a new online portal launched earlier this year by DAFF to increase the diversity of candidates for board appointment processes.

“Our department is very proud to have a gender balance on portfolio boards of 48 per cent but we are keen to see more talented women embrace those opportunities,” she said.

In December, DAFF appointed senior public servant Beth Cookson as Australia’s first ever female chief veterinary office.

Dr Cookson studied veterinary science in Brisbane before working in Darwin and Cairns, where she was heavily involved in the surveillance of exotic animal pests and diseases.

In 2015, she was appointed DAFF Darwin district manager, a role in which she was closely involved with biosecurity operations and the leadership of the department’s northern workforce.

Camera Icon Beth Cookson is Australia’s first ever female chief veterinary office. Credit: Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry

Dr Cookson was then appointed deputy chief vet in 2022 before taking on the role of acting chief vet after Mark Schipp retired.

“My career is really important to me, and it gives me a lot of energy, which I enjoy,” Dr Cookson said.

“This makes it easy to continue to be fully engaged in a busy career and enjoy a rewarding family life with my husband and daughters.”

Dr Cookson, who is based in Cairns, said her husband’s decision to be a stay-at-home dad when their children were young allowed her to progress her career.

“I know not everyone has that choice for their family, but it is important to continue to strive to create workplaces and societal norms that allow families more flexibility in the way they work, and which support more women to focus on their careers,” she said.

“I try to create that space for the people I work with and encourage a healthy work-life balance”.

As chief vet, Dr Cookson is Australia’s delegate to the World Organisation for Animal Health and chair of the national Animal Health Committee.

She said her key focus was to ensure Australia maintained its domestic and international reputation for having a strong national animal health system.

She also stressed the need for “robust” biosecurity controls to safeguard Australia’s animal health status and underpin agricultural production and trade.