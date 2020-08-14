Search
New fuel card system for volunteers to start

Countryman
Volunteer fire fighters at Catterick.
Camera IconVolunteer fire fighters at Catterick. Credit: Tristan Wheeler

Emergency service volunteer brigades, groups and units will no longer need to reapply for the $1000 emergency ser-vices fuel card under a new system.

The fuel card, a gift from the State Government to recognise the contribution of volunteers, will be automatically reissued next month to those who have previously held one.

Those who did not hold a card last year will be contacted by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services over the coming weeks to apply. More than 840 volunteer firefighting, State Emergency Service, Marine Rescue and St John Ambulance brigades, groups and units will receive the fuel cards.

The scheme is supported by Royalties for Regions. Now in its sixth year, the Emergency Services Volunteer Fuel Card Scheme provides some assistance for volunteer travel and transport expenses.

For more information about volunteering, visit dfes.wa.gov.au/volunteering.

