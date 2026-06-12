New Holland has made its renowned spot spraying technology available on Miller Nitro self-propelled sprayers, new and old.

SenseSpray uses camera-based spot spraying to target problem weeds instead of blanket-treating whole paddocks.

Many regions have faced a dry start to seeding and tougher weed control, which has made precision technology an increasingly important tool.

The Australian-developed green-on-brown spot spraying system, created with AgTecnic, uses boom-mounted cameras to detect green weeds against a brown background and spray only where weeds are present.

This reduces chemical use by 90 per cent.

It was first released on Patriot 50 series sprayers in August 2023.

The purpose-built kit was recently designed for Miller Nitro PLMi 7310, 7380 and 7420 self-propelled sprayers.

Camera Icon New Holland has made its SenseSpray spot spraying technology available on Miller Nitro PLMi self-propelled sprayers in Australia. Credit: Supplied

New Holland product specialist John Hill said the primary benefit of SenseSpray for growers was lower input costs driven by camera-based weed detection.

“The big thing at the moment will be lower input costs. We’re only spraying the weed, we’re not spraying the entire paddock, that’s the whole benefit of spot spraying,” he said.

“It uses a lot less inputs, and right now any saving input is greatly appreciated.”

Mr Hill said Miller sprayers, with their front-mounted booms of 36m and 41.15m, were well suited to camera-based spot-spraying because operators could see the full working width of the boom in front of them.

“When you’re sitting in the operator’s chair, looking out the front window, driving forward, you can see the entire width of the boom and you will see it cutting off and on,” Mr Hill said.

“You’re actually going to see yourself saving money.”

SenseSpray can be ordered and installed at New Holland dealers for old and new machines.