The National Farmers’ Federation is looking for a new boss after long-serving chief executive Tony Mahar confirmed he will stand down in December.

Mr Mahar was appointed NFF CEO in 2016, three years after joining the national peak body as general manager of trade and economics.

He will take up the position of Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner — an independent role appointed by the Federal Government.

Announcing Mr Mahar’s resignation, NFF president David Jochinke said the recruitment process would begin “immediately”.

“During his tenure, Tony has strengthened NFF’s position as the leading national advocacy body for agriculture through his integrity, stakeholder management skills, and dedication to the industry,” Mr Jochinke said.

“His passion, professionalism and approachability earned him respect across industry, government, and corporate partners, and we have greatly appreciated his leadership.”

The NFF established its Horticulture Council under Mr Mahar’s watch, and significantly broadened its membership to include all state farming groups.

With former president Fiona Simson, he is credited with leading the development of the NFF 2030 Roadmap, which set a target of $100 billion farm gate value by 2030.

The Roadmap has since gained bipartisan support and industry-wide adoption.

Mr Jochinke said Mr Mahar’s efforts had established the NFF as a key stakeholder for both government and industry bodies.

“It is a challenge to lead a national peak body, in this case bringing together all elements of our primary industries, and engaging effectively with supply chains both upstream and downstream,” he said.