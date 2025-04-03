SEE THE PICTURES: Farmers get creative to send clear message during Keep the Sheep rally
Staff Reporter Countryman
Painted hay bales, bold signage, spray-paint and even a plastic sheep on a surfboard — those taking part got crafty and creative to spread their message during the Keep the Sheep rally.
Cars and trucks adorned with signs saying “put Labor last” — created by adults and children alike — travelled through major arterial roads of Perth CBD on Friday, March 28.
The rural resourcefulness of those involved in WA agriculture was clear, with all manner of ways to send a clear message on display.
Speaking to farmers at the rally’s end point at Quarry Farm in Whitby, Australian Livestock Exporters Association chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton congratulated participants on their efforts said support for the cause was clear throughout the rally.
“You would have noticed people coming out of shops, out of the street to support you...the road crews, cheering you on,” he said.
“They support you and that is an important thing to remember.”