Seven farmers contest CBH board

Seven farmers have put themselves forward for three positions up for grabs on the CBH board, across districts one, two, and four.

Nominations officially closed at 12pm today, with the WA Electoral Commission revealing the candidates on its website this afternoon.

With the chance to represent thousands of farmers for three years, the competition is bound to be heated.

The farming co-operative’s 12-person board is made up of nine grower member directors, from five of its election districts, and three independent directors.

Last year’s election attracted one of the biggest candidate pools in memory, with five candidates for one spot for District 4, and two candidates competing in Districts 2 and 3.

This year, we have three candidates in District 1, two candidates in District 2, and two candidates in District 4.

In District 1, the nominees are Kirrilee Warr from Yuna, Gareth Rowe from Walkaway and Ken Seymour from Miling.

In District 2, the nominees are incumbent Vern Dempster from Northam and John O’Neil from Mukinbudin.

In District 4, the nominees are incumbent Wally Newman from Newdegate and Shane Carruthers from Lake Grace.

There will be at least one shake-up to the board this election, after District 1 director Rod Madden revealed he planned to step down.

Mr Newman has served as chairman since August 2014, after first being elected to the board in 2000.

He served as deputy chairman from 2008 until 2012, and was last re-elected as the District 4 representative in 2017.

Ballot packs will be mailed to members in Districts 1, 2 and 4 on January 10.

Votes should be in before the close of the poll at 10am on February 17.

Results will be announced later that day, and the successful nominees will be inducted at the CBH AGM in Perth on February 20.