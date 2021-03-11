Sheep sale helps Beyond Blue

Search
Mullewa farmer Scott McGregor had a big grin on his face after selling five Dohne sheep through Elders at Muchea Livestock Centre on Tuesday, with all proceeds going to Beyond Blue.

“I sought professional help at the beginning of this year for my anxiety,” he said.

“Selling my sheep put a big grin on my face; they sold for my best price ever at $410/head.”

Mr McGregor, who farms with his parents, Bruce and Raeleene, said he was wanting to give something back after receiving support for his mental health issues.

“I was in my own world and this caused me to reach out,” he said.

“Part of my recovery was spray painting my sheep blue to be sold at Muchea to raise awareness of mental health in the bush.

“I wasn’t able to attend the sale because I’m spraying, but the 50mm of rain we’ve had in the last three weeks has also put smiles on a lot of farmers’ faces here.”

Mr McGregor said he believed the sheep were sold to a group of Mingenew farmers.

