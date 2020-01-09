South West farmers unite for fire-ravaged NSW

The South West farming community has united for a charity drive set to deliver much-needed hay to a fire-ravaged New South Wales town.

Cookernup cattle producer Belinda Hall and husband Joe are leading the bushfire relief effort, with 10 truckloads of hay scheduled to depart Harvey next week en route to Cooma, about 115km south of Canberra.

The convoy is poised to start the mammoth journey on Wednesday, depending on Eyre Highway’s closure amid the ongoing Norseman bushfire in WA’s Goldfields.

A raft of South West farmers, trucking companies and businesses are supporting the initiative, which has been dubbed the Harvey Hay Run.

Mrs Hall, who hails from a central Wheatbelt farm and moved to Cookernup two years ago, said it was important to help communities impacted by the devastating blazes burning across Australia.

“Anyone of us can help, even if its just $1,” she said.

Mrs Hall is still calling for hay, clothing, linen and bedding donations.

She also said money donations would be welcomed, with the fuel expense estimated to total $100,000.

More in next Tuesday’s Harvey-Waroona Reporter and Thursday’s Countryman.