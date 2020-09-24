Spring Fair to replace Perth Royal Show

Claremont Showground will come alive this weekend for the start of a five-day Spring Farm Fair.

The Royal Agricultural Society WA will host a five-day event from Saturday at the site, giving city kids the opportunity to see their favourite farm animals up close.

Two sessions will be held on each of the five days, with a maximum capacity of 5000 at each to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

The event was organised hastily after the Perth Royal Show was cancelled last month, after WA’s move to phase five restrictions was pushed back until at least October 24.

At the time, WA Premier McGowan said unlike football games at Optus Stadium, which had assigned seating, it was almost impossible to contact-trace at the Show if someone with coronavirus attended.

The decision was made days after it was reported the Show had applied for up to 70 exemptions for Eastern States workers, including ride operators, to travel to WA.

It was the first time the Show had been cancelled since World War II, when Claremont Showground was temporarily converted into a military base.

According to the RAS website, the Spring Farm Fair has been designed for families and young children to interact with farm animals, learn more about agriculture, and enjoy food.

Parents need to buy tickets to each session online and provide full contact details for contact tracing, with a limited number of tickets on offer.

One of the key attractions includes an animal nursery featuring chickens, goats, ducks and rabbits.

There will also be an area called little hands on the land, for children aged four to eight to embrace their inner scientist and discover where their food is grown.

During those sessions, children will be able to explore a 2000sqm lawn area to meet a dairy cow, see a milking facility, and take part in interactive talks with growers and producers.

Another experience, Cooking with Kids, will give young children the opportunity to prepare some of their favourite ingredients into a delicious treat while learning about the importance of produce and how best to prepare it.

A Community Stage will provide young entertainers and entertainment groups with the opportunity to sing, dance and perform in front of family and friends.

Some of the main stage entertainment will include a science magic show and meet and greet with Paw Patrol and Trolls.

Other activities will include rides for small children, a small business market, a selection of show bags and some great food options.

WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington welcomed the event, saying it was important for city children to still have some exposure to agriculture.

“In light of the COVID-19, it’s a great initiative by the RAS to put on something of a smaller scale following the cancellation of the show,” he said.

“While smaller, the Spring Farm Fair will allow families and kids to interact with livestock and farming — ensuring the true spirit of the Perth Royal Show is not lost for 2020.”

The two sessions will be held at the South West corner of Claremont Showground, from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm.

Entry costs $8 per person, with children aged two and under entitled to free entry. Parking costs $10 per car.

An RAS spokesman said a COVID safety plan had been approved by the WA Health Department, with a focus on social distancing, access to hand sanitiser and cleaning.

To buy a ticket, visit claremont showground.com.au/spring-farm-fair.