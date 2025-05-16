Two Western Australian sausage connoisseurs have snagged top honours at an international competition in Germany for their European-inspired speciality meats.

Mondo Doro in O’Connor and P Princi Butchers in Bicton were among 15 Australian smallgoods producers to receive a platinum award at the DFV Quality International Competition for Sausages and Ham 2025 for the first time.

Mondo Doro’s Wagyu Bresaola and P Princi Butchers’ smoked cheese kransky received the accolades, demonstrating the producers’ exemplifying excellence in craftsmanship.

The competition was hosted as part of IFFA — the world’s leading and biggest trade fair for the meat industry – in Frankfurt, Germany, on May 6.

It was organised by the German Butchers’ Association with close co-operation from the Australian Meat Industry Council.

In total, 19 platinum awards were issued to Australian producers, an honour reserved for products that achieved an outstanding evaluation from the international judging panel.

AMIC general manager for smallgoods Oliver Stankovski said the outstanding results speak volumes about the quality, innovation and pride of Australia’s independent butchers and smallgoods makers.

“These awards not only reflect the exceptional standards of our local industry but also demonstrate the global competitiveness of Australian-made meat products,” he said.

“We’re incredibly proud to support and promote these businesses and have them recognised for their hard work on the world stage.”

Grading of the 331 Australian entrants — who first had to prove their eligibility by securing a gold award from the Australian Charcuterie Excellence Awards — was done based on appearance, consistency, smell and taste.

Western Australian smallgoods producers Barbaro Smallgoods, Crafty Meats, McLoughlin Butchers, Perry’s Quality Meats, Pink Lake Butchers, Re and Sons and That Butcher Shop also received accolades from bronze to gold for their various meat entries.

“This year marked the first time Australia entered our award-winning smallgoods products into this prestigious international competition and it demonstrates our winners can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world,” Mr Stankovski said.

“It’s a powerful endorsement of Australian excellence, innovation and craftsmanship.”