Singaporean chef Lamley Chua has had the time of his life learning about WA’s incredible produce as the first international culinary expert to take part in a new chef exchange program coordinated by the State Government.

Mr Chua — executive chef of Singaporean fine-dining business conglomerate 1-Arden Group — spent five days in Perth this month through the Plating Up WA: Singapore Edition’s inaugural chef exchange.

Camera Icon Singaporean chef Lamley Chua and Frasers Restaurant Lucas Fernandes at the Geraldton Fishermen's Cooperative in Welshpool, Perth. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

He plans to take his knowledge back to the business — which runs the renowned Oumi and Kaarla establishments — and promote greater use of West Australian ingredients in fine dining.

Launched this year as part of the Plating Up: Singapore Edition, the State Government-supported program aims to inspire the use of more WA ingredients in the Singapore market.

One of WA’s most loved chefs, Lucas Fernandes of Frasers Restaurant, will be the first to head to Singapore through the program with plans to spend five days there from July 17 to 21.

Mr Chua and Mr Lucas joined forces to create a fine dining experience to VIPs — including WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis — at Frasers Restaurant on June 14.

The dinner — called the Four Hands Dinner, because there were two chefs involved — included a five-course meal of Pardoo wagyu, Harvest Road Leeuwin Coast akoya, Austral Fisheries Glacier 51 toothfish, Geraldton Fishermen’s Co-operative western rock lobster and Bravo apples.

Camera Icon DPIRD acting senior project officer Jo Taylor. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

The pair will host another dinner together in Singapore, with plans to cook a slightly different, but still tailored program, through a ticketed event for both VIPs and the public.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development executive director Liam O’Connell said Plating Up WA expanded into Singapore for the first time last year showcasing the diversity and richness of both regions’ cuisines while promoting exports from WA and fostering culinary innovation.

“It is fantastic to see WA and Singapore partner again on Plating Up WA: Singapore Edition, which gives international consumers an opportunity to experience WA produce,” he said.

It was coordinated by DPIRD and Invest and Trade WA’s Singapore Office and supported by the Buy West Eat Best program.

While in Perth, Mr Chua was joined by Mr Lucas and DPIRD acting senior project officer Jo Taylor to tour some of Perth’s best restaurants — including Cooee, Bib and Tucker, the Ritz Carlton, Gage Roads and Wildflower.

The group also toured facilities belonging to Harvest Road and Leeuwin Coast, The Mushroom Guys and Geraldton Fisherman’s Cooperative.

Plating Up WA was launched by Buy West Eat Best in 2018 to support food service and WA produce during the slower winter trading period.