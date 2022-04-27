Frustrated farmers in the State’s South West food bowl region have been told to “make as much noise as they can” over fears new legislation would rip their spring water rights away from them.

More than 80 farmers and industry representatives packed into a shed at Manjimup Truffles for the Spring Rights Exemption Information Forum Wednesday night, opened by WAFarmers president John Hassell.

Growers in the Manjimup-Pemberton region have been “going berserk” fast-tracking the construction of dams on their properties in recent months, to get ahead of any changes that may stop them doing so.

WA Water Minister Dave Kelly and the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation are pushing on with plans to “modernise” water management in WA by drafting new legislation for the Rights in Water and Irrigation Act Water and Irrigation Act 1914.

WA Water Users Coalition chair and Manjimup farmer Bevan Eatts said organised the forum to give farmers the chance to air concerns, with many in attendance concerned the department was considering mandating a licensing system for farmers’ spring rights or removing them all together.

Under the act, farmers wanting to access water from rivers, streams and tributaries must have a water licence, which determines when they can access water and how much.

If all of this water is allocated, the only way to build a new dam is to have a spring exemption — formerly known as spring rights — which enables them to access water rising up from the ground on their property at any time of year.

Mr Eatts and Mr Hassell were joined at the meeting by Manjimup’s Diane Fry, who has a long history in water management of the Warren-Donnelly catchment, Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA policy officer Doug Hall, shadow water minister David Honey and various lawyers.

Following a day spent touring farms in the area, Mr Honey said he shared their concerns and would champion the cause in Parliament.

He encouraged everyone concerned to write to Mr Kelly, and “take it to the Premier” if they felt the message was falling flat.

“Make as much noise as you possibly can,” Mr Honey said.

“I’ll prosecute your cause… but unless there’s a really broad response from this… you can end up with a really egregious and bad outcome.

“That is your best bet, all of you collectively and individually let the department and government know.”

Dry Kirkness Accounts partner Martin Kirkness, Bailiwick Legal agribusiness lawyer Phil Brunner and Katherine O’Keefe from the Agricultural Produce Commission also attended and spoke about legal options.

Following presentations, Mr Hassell chaired a question and answer session where growers including Vic Grozotis and Paul Omodei aired their concerns.