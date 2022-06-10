The State Government has formed an emergency task force to help WA prepare for the “emerging threats” of foot and mouth and lumpy skin disease, as the highly contagious livestock illnesses continue to spread throughout Indonesia.

The Emergency Animal Disease Preparedness Task Group is being led by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, and includes representatives from the State’s peak livestock bodies and across the supply chain.

DPIRD biosecurity executive director Mia Carbon said establishing the group was an important step to ensure WA’s livestock industries were ready to respond should either disease be detected in Australia.

“The task group will have a key role in providing advice to the WA Government on industry’s ability to respond, have input into disease preparedness and response planning and activities, and identify key issues around industry recovery and resilience,” Dr Carbon said.

“The group will co-ordinate with other national and State industry and government organisations to share information and will play a critical role in connecting with industry and supply chains across the State.

“The focus will be on building industry awareness of emergency animal diseases, in particular FMD and LSD, to ensure early detection and prompt reporting of any unusual symptoms in livestock.

“The group will also review potential market impacts from FMD and LSD and other emergency animal diseases and help industries plan for this.”

Dr Carbon said traceability was essential to finding and containing diseases, as well as responding effectively and regaining market access as early as possible.

“The task group will review traceability arrangements in WA to ensure that current data is available and accurate to inform prevention and preparedness activities,” she said.

“They will also help identify the priority work needed for the WA livestock industry to be prepared for an outbreak of FMD or LSD and also look at recovery and resilience preparedness.”

Camera Icon Foot and mouth disease-infected cattle are burnt on a field in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, during a 2001 outbreak. Credit: Peter Morrison / AP

Livestock industry bodies represented on the group include WAFarmers, the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA, Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association, WA Pork Producers Association, WA Livestock Exporter’s Association and the WA Meat Industry Authority.

WA chief veterinary officer Michelle Rodan briefed the group at its first gathering last month, with a second meeting held on Thursday.

“DPIRD canvassed LSD and FMD national activities to reduce the risk to Australia, including access to vaccination, as well as WA activities involving surveillance and diagnostics, traceability, market access, training and communications,” a department spokesperson said.

KPCA chief executive Mick Sheehy said LSD and FMD were “very high priorities” for the KPCA.

“An incursion of either disease would decimate the Australian cattle industry,” he said.

“KPCA has been involved in discussions with industry and government from the initial detection of LSD in North Sumatra, in March.”

FMD was detected among cattle in East Java in early May, with thousands of cases of both diseases now confirmed.

Australia has an FMD vaccine bank in the UK to ensure access to vaccines in the event of an outbreak.

In April, the Federal Government granted approval for live samples of the lumpy skin virus to be imported into Australia so infectious disease experts could develop an approved mRNA vaccine.