Water-bomber crews stationed across WA’s Wheatbelt this summer will be moved on at the end of the week after helping farmers extinguish 23 potentially disastrous crop fires.

The “aerial strike teams” completed 173 drops from late October to late December, dumping 544,950 litres on blazes that broke out between Howatharra and Broomehill West during the peak of another record harvest.

Among the most serious incidents was a crop fire at Rossmore, about 33km north-east of Northam, which triggered an emergency warning on December 22.

Lightning sparked the blaze which burned 194 hectares of mostly stubble and crop, Department of Fire and Emergency Services commissioner Darren Klemm said.

“The strike teams’ quick response times and effective suppression tactics helped firefighters bring fires under control quickly, minimising property damage and protecting lives and homes in farming communities,” Mr Klemm told Countryman.

“This included a fire caused by harvesting machinery in Welbungin on November 16 which burned around 100 hectares, a crop fire in Moora on December 20 ignited by lightning, and a fire in stubble and hay bales in Jennacubbine on December 23.”

The teams have been moved to various operating bases — including Geraldton, Cunderdin, Narrogin, Northam and Esperance — with locations determined according to daily fire risk.

With WA’s “full aerial firefighting fleet” now operational, Mr Klemm said the first team would stay in Esperance until January 7, while the second had left Narrogin on December 31.

Camera Icon WA Fire and Emergency Services commissioner Darren Klemm. Credit: DFES

He said water-bombers would remain part of the State’s aerial firefighting fleet for the rest of the bushfire season, and would “continue to be forward-based in high fire-risk areas”.

“The aircraft can be deployed from 40 airstrips across regional WA which are all stocked with water, fuel and firefighting suppressant,” Mr Klemm said.

“This includes Hyden, Cunderdin, Northam, Katanning and Jerramungup.

“The full aerial fleet comprises 36 rotary and fixed-wing suppression and aerial intelligence aircraft including two Black Hawk helicopters that can hold up to 4500 litres of water, foam or retardant, and two large air tankers which have the capacity to carry more than 15,000 litres.”

The deployment of aerial strike teams to the Wheatbelt this summer came after a successful trial during the 2021-22 harvest, where two crews operated from Esperance, Northam and Narrogin.

Mr Klemm said during the 2021-22 trial, the teams — which each consist of a five-person crew, fixed-wing water-bomber, air-attack supervision aircraft and fuel truck — responded to 19 crop fires from Allanooka in the Mid West to Pink Lake in the Great Southern.

“Strike teams completed 126 drops on firegrounds, dropping more than 390,000 litres of water and retardant to suppress flames and prevent fires from spreading,” he said.

Northam Shire president and grain grower Chris Antonio praised DFES but said he would like to see water-bombers stationed in the Wheatbelt for the entire harvest every year.

Camera Icon Northam Shire president and farmer Chris Antonio. Credit: Martin Carter / Martin Carter

“It’s definitely reassuring . . . even if we don’t need them, to know that they’re there. It’s good backup to have,” he said.

“But I probably wouldn’t mind seeing that extended for a week or two.”

With analysts predicting a record 24.7 million-tonne crop for WA, Mr Antonio said many farmers would still be harvesting well into January.