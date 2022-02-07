A community meeting will be held at the Corrigin Town Hall at 10am this morning to discuss an out of control bushfire that has already torn through 40,000ha of farmland and bush in the Wheatbelt.

The meeting will be co-ordinated by Department of Fire and Emergency Services

A Bushfire Emergency Warning is in place for the towns of Corrigin, Kondinin and Kulin, with DFES reporting this morning that the blaze was stationary but not controlled.

The Bushfire Emergency Warning is in place for people bounded by Old Beverley Road, Carger Road, Ardath West Road and Rutherfords Road to the north, Kondinin-Narembeen Road and Williams-Kondinin Road to the east, Gnarming Road West and Yealering-Kunlin Road to the south, and Rabbit Proof Fence Road, Brookton-Corrigin Road and Bulyee-Quairading Road to the west in the shire of Quairading, Bruce Rock, Kondinin and Kulin.

A Bushfire Watch and Act is in place for parts of Quairading and Bruce Rock in the Shire of Bruce Rock, including those in the are bounded by Bruce Rock, Quairading Road, Bruce Rock East Road and Butler Road to the north, Schwartz Road, McDonald Road and Kalgarin Road to the east, Mallee Valley Road, Kulin Lake Grace Road to the west, and Commonwealth Road, Williams-Kondinin Road and Eighty Six Gate Road to the south.

Corrigin District High School, Wickepin Primary School, Babakin Primary School and Kondinin Primary School will not open on Monday due to bushfire activity and road closures in the area.

The Department of Education issued an alert on Sunday night saying it was not safe for anyone to be on the school sites and parents and children were asked to keep their children at home.

An emergency evacuation centre has been set up in the Pingelly Recreation and Cultural Centre after a temporary centre was set up at Brookton’s WB Eva Pavilion.