WorkSafe is kicking off a series of public consultation sessions as part of its landmark investigation into fatalities in WA’s agriculture industry, just days after another farm death in the Wheatbelt.

The first session will be held in Albany next Tuesday, after the workplace safety watchdog confirmed it was investigating the “possible work-related death” of a 68-year-old farmer near Beverley on Monday.

“The man was reported to have been working on a farm when he was struck by machinery,” WorkSafe said in a statement.

WorkSafe Commissioner Darren Kavanagh launched an inquiry into the “unacceptable” number of deaths in the State’s agriculture sector in June after a spate of fatalities.

Independent inquirer Pam Scott, who is leading the probe, will visit Albany, Geraldton, Bunbury and Merredin throughout October, with two meetings in East Perth and a webinar to follow.

“The inquiry will consider a range of issues and recommendations on matters that affect the safety performance of the agriculture industry and have influenced the number of deaths in the industry,” Ms Scott said.

“I strongly encourage anyone with an interest in farming or the agriculture industry in general to contribute to the inquiry by either attending a meeting, joining the webinar or making an online submission.”

Written submissions had a 5pm deadline on Friday, September 30.

Camera Icon WorkSafe WA commissioner Darren Kavanagh, pictured, said fatal accidents in the State’s agricultural sector occurred at “significantly higher rates” than any other industry. Credit: Daniel Wilkins / The West Australian

Mr Kavanagh used his new powers under the revised Work Health and Safety Act 2020 to launch the enquiry after a 24-year-old man was killed while working on a farm between Varley and Lake King, in the Great Southern, in June.

The man — who was the 12th person to die while working in the agricultural sector in as many months — was moving a bogged vehicle with a tractor when the towing equipment he was using failed and he was fatally struck in the head.

WorkSafe is also investigating the work-related death of a 59-year-old farmer at a property 20km north of Esperance on September 15.

The 59-year-old man was carrying out repairs under a seed bin when it fell on him, causing “fatal crush injuries”, WorkSafe said.

Mr Kavanagh said the statistics for the agricultural industry were “not acceptable” and “deeply concerning”, adding that fatal accidents in the sector occurred at “significantly higher rates” than any other industry.

The inquiry — which will examine deaths over the past five years — will probe the impact of fatalities on the industry, as well as training and policies aimed at eliminating deaths and serious injuries.

It is anticipated the inquiry will be completed and a report written by the end of the year.

Anyone wishing to attend a consultation session or webinar is asked to register via the WorkSafe website.

WORKSAFE PUBLIC CONSULTATION SESSIONS

Albany: October 11, 11am-1pm

Geraldton: October 17, 10am-12pm

Bunbury: October 20, 10am-12pm

Merredin: October 25, 11am-1pm

East Perth: October 13, 10am-12pm

East Perth: October 31, 10am-12pm

Webinar: November 3, 9am-11am