At GrainGrowers, one of our points of difference is that we directly represent growers.

We’re fortunate to be independently resourced which means we don’t have to walk the line of sponsors or grant funding that can sometimes limit focus areas.

For us to successfully represent growers, we work in a number of ways to get grower views.

We have our staff on the ground who attend events, pick up the phone to have a chat and are a point of contact for growers in each state.

We are fortunate to have exceptional growers on our National Policy Group and on our board who also provide vital insights.

WA growers must feel proud when they see their state represented in these groups by the likes of Rhys Turton, Tracy Lefroy, Frank O’Hare, and Judith Foss.

We also seek grower opinions through our annual national policy survey.

I know, I know…. growers get surveys every day in their email inboxes.

However, at GrainGrowers, we put a lot of working into trying to do this as sparingly as possible for growers.

We send just the one annual survey and spend a lot of time trying to make sure it can be completed quickly and at a suitable time of the year.

We are always grateful for growers who take the time to answer our policy and we’re hopeful that the number who complete it reflect we get the balance mostly right.

Our 2022 survey is running at the moment and going into a federal election year, we’re encouraging even more growers than before to take a few minutes to share their views.

Last year’s survey gave us some important issues for WA growers that we were able to focus on. WA growers in 2021 told us that their top three challenges were the cost of farm inputs, labour/skills shortages, and machinery, capital expenses and the cost of repairs.

With this in mind, GrainGrowers ensured coordinated responses from major suppliers so growers could be kept updated on what measures were being put in place for critical inputs.

A bumper WA harvest and COVID restrictions hampering the ability for WA growers to access the usual skilled international workforce, GrainGrowers also concentrated efforts on labour and skills shortages.

We partnered with agribusinesses to pilot Harvest Force where farm-ready workers took unpaid leave to assist with harvest.

We had great feedback from those who took part. While there is no “silver bullet” for labour issues, thanks to grower input we were able to trial an innovative project that could be expanded in the future.

We continued to look closely at machinery and cost of repairs for our growers, reinforced with the need highlighted in the 2021 survey.

While the ACCC and other bodies have sought to make inroads on issues of ‘right to repair’, we know the cost of repairs has increase exponentially over the years for growers.

Ultimately, it’s the openness of Aussie growers to offer honest feedback which ensures advocacy and industry efforts are grower-focused in ideation and implementation, and in turn consistently moves Australia’s agricultural industry forward.

With progressive and innovative growers at the forefront, and efforts born out of their sentiments, it’s an exciting prospect to consider where Australia’s ag industry will be in the future. GrainGrowers will continue to work for growers every step of the way.

GrainGrowers 2022 Annual Policy Survey is currently open and will close on March 9.

Growers across the country are invited to complete the 15-minute survey online and go in the running to win one of two $1000 Mastercard Gift Cards. To complete the survey, visit the GrainGrowers’ website.

David McKeon is the chief executive at GrainGrowers.