I want to sincerely thank everyone in Bullwinkel for giving me the opportunity to serve as your first Federal Member.

It’s a huge privilege and responsibility — one I don’t take lightly. I’m truly grateful for the trust you’ve placed in me.

It’s especially meaningful to represent a seat named after Lieutenant Colonel Sister Vivian Bullwinkel, a remarkable nurse and WWII hero.

She was the only survivor of the 1942 Banka Island massacre and went on to elevate nursing from hospital-based training to a university-level profession.

Her bravery and dedication continue to inspire me, and I hope to carry on her legacy in my work.

My journey into nursing began at 18, following in my mother’s footsteps, and I later trained as a midwife.

Over the years, I’ve worked in some of our most remote areas — Indigenous communities, mining towns, oil and gas rigs, and construction sites.

I’ve seen first hand the challenges people face in accessing quality healthcare close to where they live, and I believe there’s still a lot of work to do to improve that access.

Throughout my life, I’ve been involved in my local community — championing the building of community facilities such as the Darlington Community Garden, pump track and skatepark, and serving as a councillor and Deputy Shire President in Mundaring.

I’ve tried to make a positive difference where I can, whether it’s supporting local facilities or helping out at community events.

My background as a nurse and educator, especially working in regional areas, has afforded me insight into the pressures facing rural communities.

I’ve met with local councils across the region and heard your concerns loud and clear.

I will do my best to advocate for better healthcare, infrastructure, and support that meet your needs.

I will also work hard to support local sheep farmers, especially as they go through the transition with live export.

I believe in supporting local sheep farming and ensuring that our sheep are processed right here in Western Australia.

I’ll work in Canberra to see that the government’s $139 million transition package is used effectively to support our farmers.

Beyond agriculture, I’m committed to delivering tangible improvements — like a new, fully bulk-billed Medicare Urgent Care Clinic in Mundaring, the only one in our seat; and a Mental Health Centre in Kalamunda, part of a national $1 billion investment.

I’ve also secured funding to upgrade volunteer fire brigades and improve telecommunications in our region, because safety and connectivity matter.

Most importantly, these commitments are based on what I’ve heard from you — healthcare close to home, support for families, and resilient communities. I’m here to listen, learn, and work hard on your behalf.

Thank you again for trusting me to represent Bullwinkel.

I am genuinely committed to doing my best every day to serve our community and help build a better future for us all.

Trish Cook is the Federal MP for Bullwinkel.