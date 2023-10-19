The fight for the survival of the Western Australian sheep industry is just getting started and farmers are deciding which side they are on.

While farmers have been vocal in opposition to the Federal Labor Government’s proposed ban of the live sheep trade some time after 2025, some have already started voting with their feet.

The 10-20 per cent of the State’s 12 million head flock that supports the live sheep trade appears to be dwindling as farmers consider other options to avoid the drama of Federal Government interference and constant activist and media attention.

Sticking with their current operations to support the live sheep trade remains profitable if prices are adequate (above the cost of production and restocking), and there are enough boats to supply.

The decisions have depended upon the financial viability of the farm operation and the direction the business wished to take.

Farmers have said that Government involvement in the trade was impacting industry confidence and driving down prices to less than half of what producers received last year, making continued support of the trade, and even farming sheep, unviable.

As the Federal Government appointed Independent Panel for the phase out of live sheep exports by sea prepares to hand down its report to Agriculture Minister Murray Watt on October 25, farmers have been voicing concerns and provided submissions in order to keep the trade active as an alternative option for offloading sheep when required.

As the current season shows, WA cannot rely on eastern states processors or restockers to take the numbers needed in the event of drought or oversupply, and local processors have been struggling to keep up with demand.

Mr Watt has said the trade has “lost its social licence” to operate, despite improved animal welfare results — which are by far the best in the world — and international demand for live animals as strong as ever.

For me, an outsider looking in, the issue comes back to the right to farm. The right to own and run a legal and lawful business. The right to produce something that people want and to do so in the best way possible.

It is beyond belief that the Government would float this ban, which has caused so much disruption and angst within the WA sheep industry, when Australia is the world leader in animal welfare in exports and demand remains high among our long-term trading partners in the Middle East.

With just 32.58 per cent of the total vote at the last Federal election, the Labor lead Government does not have a mandate to end the trade.

Previous attempts to bring about a ban in Australia have been defeated in parliament.

The Liberal/National Coalition have stated that they would continue the trade if elected in 2025, so there is no bipartisan support for any ban either.

When Mr Watt reads the report next week I hope that it suggests leaving it alone and encouraging greater exports — such as to Saudi Arabia, which is on the cusp of reopening for exporters.