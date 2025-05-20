Congratulations to everyone that saw the opportunity to make a difference for our nation and stepped up to contend as a candidate at this Federal election.

It takes courage and conviction to step into public arena to test yourself, many do not.

To Matt Moran and Trish Cook, with the result still undecided in Bullwinkel, I wish you both the very best.

The first Member for Bullwinkel will have a special place in our nation’s history, just like that courageous woman it is named for. I know we all understood the privilege it was to contest the election as a candidate and speak of Sister Vivian Bullwinkel as its namesake.

I have always been a firm believer that The Nationals brand of representation and advocacy, our approach to policy and politics, is something more Australians deserve.

The contest was always going to be a challenge for The Nationals, but that was not a reason to vacate the space.

We fight fiercely for our electorates, we bring commonsense to the debate, and have a track record of delivering for our constituencies – most of which are vast, diverse and challenging to service.

I thank David Littleproud and his Federal team for their support throughout the campaign.

Too often the value of our team and its contribution to a stable Government or Opposition is underestimated or diminished by those that would prefer to see us gone. I remind those that have been devising or reporting on our demise for decades that we are still here, fighting and making a difference.

I joined our Party to do just that. To make a difference. To give people in communities we represent a voice, and to fight so they could plan a future that meant they could thrive instead of just survive.

For seventeen years in the State Parliament I did that to the very best of my ability.

Thank you to the good and decent people of the Central Wheatbelt who supported me to represent them for three terms, after four years of representing communities from Northampton to Esperance in the Legislative Council.

Taking a seat at the biggest decision-making table in our State will remain one of the greatest privileges and highlights of my time in politics. Sitting alongside this are the moments in my constituency that never made it to the paper but improved the lives of people who work hard, do the right thing and quietly go about life.

Two years ago I started contemplating life after politics and announced I would not be contesting the 2025 State election. It was time for a change and a new challenge.

Less than year ago the new Federal electorate of Bullwinkel was created.

The new seat, plus the policy positions emerging from an east-coast centric Federal Labor Government that were undermining and destroying businesses, industry and communities I’d spent twenty years representing, caused me to examine my own conscience.

This wasn’t the election to sit on the sidelines.

In my family, we have a saying — it’s actually written on my Dad’s gravestone — if you think you can make a difference, you should.

That means stepping into the arena ready to have a fight whether you think you’ll win, draw or lose.

On this occasion we lost. But that does not equate to a lack of effort or conviction, and I thank those people who joined our campaign as we sought to garner support from communities and voters that had never voted Nationals before.

Some have been members and volunteers, supporters and friends for many years. Others have found their way to our Party for the very first time.

We ran a campaign with energy, integrity and a positive message for the electorate and I sincerely thank everyone that joined us for the journey.

The end of this campaign draws a line under a chapter of my life that has been dominated by politics. It has been exhilarating and demanding, but above all, rewarding.

I hope there is something out there that will give me the same satisfaction I have gained from serving the Central Wheatbelt and State in Parliament for seventeen years.

I look forward to that challenge.

Thank you!

Mia Davies was a candidate for the Federal seat of Bullwinkel and the former state Opposition leader