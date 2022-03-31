It should not be underestimated what a tangible difference the State Government’s new caps on regional airfares will make to the lives of those living in rural and remote areas.

From July 1, airfares to and from destinations including Albany, Monkey Mia, Broome and Exmouth will be capped at $199 one-way for flights up to 1000km and $299 one-way for longer travel booked as a return ticket.

The two-tiered system will cost the State Government $19.8 million in subsidies. It is money well spent.

Camera Icon Countryman editor Cally Dupe. Credit: Shannon Verhagen / Countryman

I grew up in Kununurra and the cost of airfares was an issue which greatly affected my family’s ability to travel outside the region, during both childhood and teenage years as a boarding school student in Perth.

Being away for so many weeks at a time as a teenager was incredibly hard: there were no weekend trips home, and my parents missed out on a lot of school concerts, performances, good days, and bad days.

My parents could not afford to visit me regularly or to fund my return outside of the school holidays.

I knew this, but I didn’t really understand it.

We had spent decades thinking that $500 was a good deal to pay to fly from Perth to Kununurra or — like so many others — being forced to spend $1200 one way in the case of a family emergency.

It was not until I was a working adult and my dad became ill that this issue was really hammered home.

In February 2016, he was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer.

At the time, I was a 26-year-old journalist working at a newspaper in Kununurra.

The Kimberley is amazing, but it is one of the most expensive places to live in WA with our rent at the time an exorbitant $550 per week, petrol regularly at $2/L and the cost of a toothbrush hovering around $6.

I’d been back in my home town and working as a reporter for four years after university in Perth.

My Dad was living in Busselton after my parents’ separation. My Mum still lived in Kununurra.

When we found out his diagnosis, my instant thought was to jump on a plane and fly the 3000km to see him.

The reality was much different.

Between March and May, I checked the price of flights almost daily — and battled to find anything below $750 return that would allow me to travel to Perth before his initially-planned surgery in August.

The one way cost rose to $1200 at some points.

Exasperated, I penned a letter to my employer to explain my situation and requested I be allowed to work from Perth for four months while he underwent chemotherapy and radiation. We hoped he might OK after that.

I was incredibly fortunate they were so supportive of my situation and said a resounding yes.

I will forever be thankful that my line manager — The West’s now readers editor Laura Newell — provided so much support and went in to bat for me to do so.

Without her, I would have faced a horrible choice of losing either the job I loved or precious time with my Dad.

During my initial four month stint in Perth, I did not return to Kununurra to visit my partner, mother or friends because the cost was simply too high.

At the end of what was supposed to be a temporary period in Perth, a job came up in the city — with the same employer — and I took it.

After four months at opposite ends of WA, my (incredibly supportive) partner moved to Perth and we started our new life together after initially toying with the idea of staying in Kununurra long term.

Like so many others, we felt we had no choice but to move elsewhere due to the astronomical the cost of living.

We just knew there was just no way I would be able to afford to travel from Perth Kununurra to visit my dad — whose diagnosis had worsened to be terminal — on a regular basis.

It was not until I was a working adult and my dad became ill that this issue was really hammered home.

The mental health implications of living in a place so physically far removed from friends and family, and so wildly cost-prohibitive to leave should also not be underestimated.

You can ask anyone living regionally and they will tell you there have been many special moments missed out on or tough choices that have had to be made due to the cost of airfares.

It is incredibly depressing to be unable to visit friends and family, or take a holiday, because of the cost.

Imagine the worst kind of cabin fever — coupled with a dose of with financial stress — you could have.

Everyone living in country areas faces this choice, and many eventually choose to pack up and leave.

It was not uncommon to hear of a family of four paying $6000 to visit their loved ones on east coast for Christmas after traveling from Kununurra or Broome.

When my dad was diagnosed, I faced the awful reality of either forking out thousands of dollars to visit him regularly, or moving to Perth.

I loved my time up north.

But I also found myself isolated from Perth friends and family, unable to attend special events including birthdays and weddings.

A trip to the eastern states was well out of the question — we could barely afford our twice yearly trips to Perth to see family.

A few months after I moved to Perth to spend time with my Dad, I paid $1100 for return flights to Kununurra so I could spend Christmas with my mum.

My presence was her present.

I commend the State Government for implementing this Australian first scheme in WA, which builds on the State’s 2017 parliamentary inquiry into regional airfares.

The new caps on regional airfares are great for tourism.

We should be able to explore our own state.

But let’s not forget that the biggest beneficiaries of this announcement are the people that live in and work so hard to keep these communities moving.

They deserve to visit family and friends or be tourists — and be able to get home at a reasonable cost — as well.

Cally Dupe is the editor of the Countryman newspaper