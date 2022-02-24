Wagin Woolorama’s 50th anniversary a time to celebrate

I have been incredibly privileged to have been the patron of the Wagin Woolorama for the past four years.

It is particularly special this year with Wagin celebrating 50 years of continual Wooloramas which is an amazing achievement for this small town.

I would like to acknowledge Malcolm Edward for his pivotal role in establishing the Woolorama as well as his contribution to the merino industry. Malcolm was honoured in the recent Australia Day Honours list and he is to be congratulated on his award.

Couple that with a community which has embraced the concept and evolved the show into a premier event for WA — the community should feel justifiably proud to have generations of people willing to volunteer many hours to this event which attracts people from all over the state.

This year has afforded the agricultural sector with good returns. It is always a delight to see farmers with their wish lists, looking at new machinery and infrastructure and creating a buoyancy in the sector.

The machinery dealers and tech companies turn up year after year with innovative designs which will help farmers increase their bottom line. The new generations of enthusiastic farmers are the ones who will embrace this technology and I am looking forward to watching and learning from them.

The sheep industry is on a high at the moment. Both meat and wool are doing well, and farmers are investing in their infrastructure which gives confidence to the industry that sheep are a long term option. I am particularly heartened by this, and I look forward to seeing them on display at the Woolorama.

I always look forward to seeing the many schoolchildren at the event and the students representing their Agricultural Colleges. The way the students prepare the animals and stand next to them with such pride makes me very confident our industry is in great hands.

I am getting an increasing number of calls from concerned farmers who are looking for skilled workers for permanent and short-term positions. While there has been an increase in some skilled workers gaining entry, the rules and approvals are causing concerns. We need the additional workforce for the coming season. Our farmers are tired from a long harvest and the thought of another seeding without the extra staff is concerning.

The recent fires have devastated so many in the area. It is important after a fire like the one I experienced in Katanning a couple of years ago, that farmers and those affected by the fires, seek company with others — especially those who have been through similar experiences. The Woolorama is a perfect opportunity to take some time out from the burnt fire ground and talk to others.

I wish the president, Paul Powell and his wonderful committee all the best for what will be the best Woolorama yet. I look forward to seeing you all there.

Peter Rundle is the patron for this year’s Wagin Woolorama, The Nationals WA Roe MLA, and a Katanning farmer