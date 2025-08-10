Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins is standing by her commitment to the “crucial” Australian live cattle trade, reaffirming her stance with a three-day visit to Indonesia.

The visit builds on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s earlier trip to Jakarta in May and focused on unlocking new market opportunities for Australian producers.

Indonesia is Australia’s largest market for live cattle exports, with about 500,000 cattle exported to the South-East Asian country so far in 2025.

Ms Collins said the Albanese Labor Government was “committed” to Australia’s live cattle trade and its continued growth, regional communities, and providing food security to Indonesia.

Australia’s pastoral industry had feared it would be targeted next after the Albanese Government passed legislation to ban live sheep exports by May 1, 2028.

“The Albanese Government understands the live cattle trade is not only crucial to Australia, but to our neighbours in Indonesia,” Ms Collins said.

“It was great to spend time last week meeting importers of our cattle in Indonesia, as well as my ministerial counterparts to discuss how we can continue to strengthen the relationship between our two countries.”

Camera Icon Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins during a visit to a Indonesian feedlot. Supplied Credit: Supplied

Australian Livestock Exporters Council chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton and chair David Galvin joined Ms Collins on a trip to the PT Lembu Jentan Perkasa feedlot in West Java.

Mr Harvey-Sutton welcomed Ms Collins’ visit to Indonesia and a full scheduled day to visit the West Java feedlot in what he said was “tremendous” and “no small thing”.

“I thought it was a very significant thing for the Minister to take a day out of a schedule to look at a live cattle supply chain,” he said.

“I think it actually meant a lot to the industry give the relationship we’ve had so far with the government and our disagreement around the banning of live sheep.

Mr Harvey-Sutton said it was “really important” Ms Collins expressed her strong support of the live cattle industry.

“I reckon that if anything we were able to show the Minister was that the Australian and Indonesia authorities actually work very closely together, and I think that was a very important point to make,” he said.

Camera Icon Australian Livestock Exporters Association chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

“I think we certainly left that impression with the Minister about how important it is (the live cattle industry) and how beneficial it is to both countries.

“I think there’s always opportunities to impress the importance of the trade on the government, so we will continue to do that.

“It was a very good start to assisting the Minister to understand how important the live cattle trade is.”

Mr Harvey-Sutton said there is “no substitute” for firsthand experience with supply chains and understanding the positive impact of the Australian industry in Indonesia.

“The live cattle industry underpins cattle production across northern Australia and also contributes tens of thousands of jobs in Indonesia while supporting its food security,” he said.

The Federal Labor Government under then Prime Minister Julia Gillard attempted to ban the live export trade in 2011 following an ABC aired footage of cattle being mistreated and slaughtered without being stunned.

The ban only lasted for six months but left 88,000 cattle bound for international shores stranded.

In 2020 the Federal Court sided with the class action led by Northern Territory-based Brett Cattle Company, calling the ban unlawful.

Mr Harvey-Sutton said Ms Collins’ visit additionally demonstrated Australia’s support for Indonesia President Prabowo’s Nutritious Meals Program which aims to provide meals for almost 83 million Indonesians by 2029.

“(It) is something that the Indonesian government wants to work very closely with the Australian Government on — I think what we see is a very natural and obvious alignment in our goals,” he said.