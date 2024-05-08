The Albanese Government will tip a record $519 million in drought funding into next week’s Federal Budget, but WA farmers say they’re looking for a long-term solution rather than a handout. The money will go towards the revamped Future Drought Fund as farmers in parts of WA and Tasmania remain in the grip of extended dry conditions. The fund — established in 2019 under the former Coalition government — invests in programs to help farmers and communities prepare for the next dry spell. Labor has restructured the fund’s objectives to recognise the role of climate change in fuelling droughts following a Productivity Commission review. Announcing the funding on Monday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the top up would allow communities to better deal with hardship. “It’s vital that we support Australian farmers and producers to be prepared for more severe weather impacts,” he said. “By doing the work now our rural and regional communities are not just reacting to events as they unfold, but will have considered plans to make them more resilient to climate change.” As part of the boost, $235m will go towards drought resilience programs, while $137.4m will be channelled into measures to help producers with business planning and financial literacy. Trials for new drought mitigation solutions will also be funded with a further $120.3m. The National Farmers’ Federation welcomed the announcement, with president David Jochinke saying the fund was central to making producers more resilient. “Having been up and running for several years it makes sense to continually review the fund and ensure we’re making the most of that investment,” he said. “Today’s announcement hopefully demonstrates drought resilience is front of mind for this Government, especially given the dry conditions being faced by producers in the west and Tasmania.” Mr Jochinke noted specific aspects of the package aligned with suggestions put forward by farmer advocates and the Productivity Commission, including the continuation of the Farm Business Resilience Program. “Sound financial planning is one of the most powerful tools we have to prepare for drought, and we know that program has helped thousands of farmers sharpen up their preparation,” he said. “We’re also pleased to see a review of the drought hubs and more investment in overall monitoring and evaluation of the fund. “This is something we’ve called for to ensure we’re seeing tangible outcomes for the sector.” However, Mr Jochinke called on Federal Labor to scrap “a range of harmful policies” including its proposed biosecurity protection levy and impending live sheep export ban. “Giving with one hand and taking with another doesn’t really get us anywhere,” he said. WAFarmers president John Hassell, who is also vice president of the NFF, agreed. “The proposed phasing out of live exports is having a devastating effect on sheep prices,” Mr Hassell said. “We are now seeing it’s wide-ranging affect with sheep prices in New Zealand even being affected.” Mr Hassell said providing funding for producers to develop a long-term solutions to drought resilience would be a far better approach than providing subsidies. Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook said future drought funding was not the answer. He said the real problem facing farmers were costs embedded in the system in the form of taxes such as stamp duty and payroll tax. “There is no point in pulling the arm of a person when you are standing on their neck,” Mr Seabrook said. “Every corner you look there are costs affecting profitability.” Mr Seabrook said producers would be in a better position to help themselves if the Government “listened and offered a bit of help” where requested instead of offering grants in times of drought. GrainGrowers Limited was more optimistic, with policy and advocacy general manager Zach Whale saying the funding would help farmers “get on the front foot” in preparing for adverse weather events. “With parts of Australia now experiencing extremely dry conditions it is important that the previous underspending of the fund is avoided, with allocated funds spent in a beneficial manner,” Mr Whale said. Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said there was no time to waste when planning for future droughts. “Every morning when farmers around the country wake up, put their boots on and go to work, they are one day closer to the next drought,” he said. Mr Watt said he had seen great work under the Future Drought Fund, including trialling new, drought-resistant livestock feed and connecting farmers with the latest scientific advice on reducing drought impacts. The fund’s programs will start becoming available from July 1 this year. It comes after the WA Government last month announced an $8.6m drought package for the State’s farmers.