WA fruit and vegetable growers are celebrating after a pest which could have cost the State’s $1 billion horticultural industry millions and jeopardised vital export markets was successfully eradicated.

The news comes after a $13.5 million, 15-month campaign to get rid of the destructive Queensland fruit fly (Qfly), following it’s detection in Perth’s western suburbs last year.

Following the detection of the fly the about 54.5 million sterile flies were released in Perth’s suburbia to disrupt the breeding cycle of what is considered one of the world’s worst fruit pests.

A team of 550 Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development staff and surveillance officers were involved in trapping and surveillance, working with the Dalkeith, Coolbellup and surrounding communities to stop it’s spread.

They undertook more than 173,000 property and baiting inspections and stripped fruit from plants within a 200m radius of the detection site, disposing of 35,000 kilograms of at-risk fruit.

A quarantine zone was established in the suburbs, restricting movement of home-grown fruit and vegetables out of the area, which will be lifted on Monday.

A detection of a female carrying eggs in a trap in Coolbellup in January sparked fears and prompted an emergency response team to undertake additional inspections and trapping.

At the time, VegetablesWA chief executive John Shannon said an outbreak could “devastate” the avocado, table grape and strawberry markets.

Camera Icon David Rowe (Research Scientist DPIRD) and Colin Gordon (Senior technical officer DPIRD) with a Queensland fruit fly trap at Mason Garden Park Dalkeith Credit: Community News

WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the State’s strong biosecurity system, incident response expertise and community support had led to the positive result.

“This was a mammoth effort from the department, and we thank the impacted communities and the WA horticulture industry on the tireless work they have done together to make sure we were able to rid this pest from our State,” she said.

“These responses are a timely reminder of the importance of not bringing fruit and vegetables into WA, which might carry Qfly as well as other pests and diseases.

“We all have a role to play in keeping our community pest-free to support our local growers.”

Traps for the flies will remain in place and the community is urged to keep their fruit and vegetable gardens well maintained and report any unusual pests via the MyPestGuide app or by contacting the Pest and Disease Information Service on (08) 9368 3080 or padis@dpird.wa.gov.au.