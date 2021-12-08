WA farmers in the midst of harvesting a record crop have been urged to remain vigilant against scammers as cyber crime rates soar across Australia.

The latest figures from Scam Watch reveal Australian consumers and businesses have lost $248.4 million to online scams so far in 2021 — a 40 per cent increase compared to the same time last year.

The startling figures have prompted a warning from National Australia Bank to farmers and other agribusinesses who are particularly vulnerable to scammers during harvest.

NAB group investigations and fraud executive Chris Sheehan said scammers were attracted to the high volumes of invoice-based transactions carried out in the lead up to the end of the calendar year and during peak on-farm activity such as harvest.

He said small farming operations and agribusiness service providers were frequently targeted.

“Farming businesses often hold data and intellectual property that’s very attractive to cyber criminals; for example, data they may have gathered as part of their precision agriculture or smart farming processes,” Mr Sheehan said.

“This time of year is particularly busy for invoice processing, with many businesses receiving and paying invoices from third parties and contractors throughout harvest and fruit picking seasons.

“The threat of email scams is growing and some of the most financially damaging of these involve invoices between businesses, suppliers or individuals being intercepted and amended with fraudulent banking details.

“As farming businesses more often deal electronically with their suppliers and customers along the supply chain, masses of business data is being created that can be potentially leveraged by criminals for profit.”

Camera Icon NAB has warned farmers and agribusinesses they are particularly vulnerable to scams during harvest. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Mr Sheehan said one of the most common invoice scams involved a business or individual receiving an emailed invoice from a supplier whose email account had been hacked by a criminal, enabling them to update payment details on the invoice to direct funds to an account they controlled.

“Fraudulent invoices will often look legitimate and the recipient may not question the payment details and just send funds straight to the criminally-controlled account,” he said.

“Another variation we see is when a business receives a request from a supplier to cancel a recent payment, or update bank details on file, and then re-send payment to a fraudulent account.”

Mr Sheehan said there were some easy steps agribusinesses could take to protect themselves online.

“The most important thing to do is to verbally confirm any changes to payment details or requests for payments to a new bank account,” he said.

“Call the supplier or customer on a known phone number or look up the number on their website. Don’t rely on the phone number or email on the invoice as it may have been altered.

“This 30-second phone call is a simple but very powerful tool.

“Other important protections include regular backing up of data to a secure location and ensuring you have multi-factor authentication turned on for all possible accounts.”