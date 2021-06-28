WA feedlot workers undertaking further education and training are being encouraged to apply for a national award celebrating a passion for the industry and commitment to continual learning.

The Australian Lot Feeders’ Association’s Excellence in Feedlot Education Medal is awarded annually to recognise excellence in innovation in the industry and support and celebrate individuals applying skills or knowledge as a result of participating in feedlot-specific training.

It is part of ALFA's broader Recognition of Excellence Awards Program and will be awarded at the industry's premier technical conference — SmartBeef 2021.

“The medal has been awarded to recognise individuals who demonstrate excellence in feedlot operational skills and who value career development through training,” ALFA president Bryce Camm said.

“Besides acknowledging and rewarding those feedlot staff committed to continual learning within the Australian feedlot industry, the Medal serves to reinforce that the feedlot industry provides an exciting and rewarding career.”

As well as individuals self-nominating, feedlot owners and managers are encouraged to nominate staff who they consider to be demonstrating excellence in feedlot operation skills and who are participating in or have participated in recognised education.

It was last awarded in 2019 to David Duncan of Teys Condamine Feedlot.

Those applying or nominating for the award — which is sponsored by Zoetis — must be enrolled in, or graduated from in the last 12 months, an eligible training program or course, and be employed at a feedlot with membership to ALFA.

The winner will have their name added to the perpetual Medal and will receive $500 as well as a complimentary registration to one of ALFA’s many courses on offer in 2022.

Entries close on June 30 and can be submitted online at feedlots.com.au/medal.