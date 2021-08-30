A young gun truckie from the Wheatbelt is stepping up to a new role in the transport industry and hoping to “connect the dots” on rural roads to streamline routes for drivers.

And he wants to “give the little guys” a voice.

Wandering’s Pete “Warby” Warburton is the newest livestock vice-president on the WA Livestock and Rural Transport Association committee as of earlier this month, when he took on the role at the organisation’s AGM.

After a few years as a committee member, he is ready to roll up his sleeves in the VP role and get stuck into the big issues facing the livestock transport industry.

“It’s a big chew off the apple I reckon,” he laughed.

“I’m looking forward to it and working with the committee over the next 12 months.”

The 30-year-old, who runs Warby’s Transport with his father Graham, first joined the committee in 2017, when the live export industry was in turmoil.

With a passion for livestock cartage, he wanted to be a voice for the industry to promote the standards WA transporters uphold.

While he said there was still work to be done in that area, he will be turning his focus to improving transport routes, the State Government’s Animal Welfare (Transport, Saleyards and Depots) (Cattle and Sheep) Regulations 2020, and getting more young drivers into the industry.

And with a bumper 20 million tonne harvest and driver shortage on the transport industry’s hands, opening up more roads and improving access was more important than ever.

“Connectivity is a big thing going forwards,” Mr Warburton said.

“There’s issues with road trains getting into Harvey Beef and Emmanuel Exports ... and a lot of the roads don’t join up.

“We can’t get between Northam and York.

We’re supposed to do more work with the same amount of drivers — open up the roads so we can make things work and that will have a lasting impact over the next 10 to 20 years.

“Trying to get drivers on the ground is bloody hard work,” Mr Warburton said.

“And if you find a driver, you’ve probably poached them off someone else, which creates even more issues.

“In WA we’ve got so much training in the way of mining and engineering, but to get your MC (multi- combination) licence, there’s nothing. We need to bridge the gap from when they leave school to get their licences.”

LRTA president David Fyfe said he was “chuffed” to have him on board.

“He’s the sort of guy that really gets involved,” he said. “When we run things, he’s always the first to help and the last to leave. If someone’s got a problem, he’s there.

“He’s a bloody ripper.”