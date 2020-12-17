A new 10-year plan for Australian woolgrowers has been launched.

Wool 2030 promotes wool as the world’s premium, sustainable fibre and was the result of collaborations across the industry, with more than 800 woolgrowers involved.

It was overseen by Australian Wool Innovation’s Wool Consultation Group and the Wool Industry Consultative Panel.

Panel chair Lyndsey Douglas, pictured, said she was confident about the industry’s “bright future”.

“We know that positioning wool as a rewarding, profitable land-use choice to the next generation landholder is core to meeting our growth targets,” she said. “A deep desire to meet the expectations of consumers worldwide is reflected in the Wool 2030 tagline — the world’s premium sustainable fibre.”

Ms Douglas said the plan’s strategy involved five pillars, including caring for animals and the environment, marketing the world’s most desirable fibre, communicating with customers, transforming production systems through innovation and fostering a prosperous wool-growing community.

Ermenegildo Zegna Group chairman Paola Zegna di Monte Rubello said Australian wool was the most exceptional wool in the world.

“Experience, quality and tradition are the hallmarks that have made Australia the international leader, both in terms of quality and quantity, and therefore also in worldwide exports of wool,” he said.

It was proposed that an oversight of the plan would be provided by Wool 2030 Steering Group, comprising an independent chair, and representatives of national woolgrower and stud breeder organisations plus members from all sectors of the wool pipeline.

AWI chief executive Stuart McCullough welcomed the release of the plan. .

“Wool 2030 provides the wool industry with a strong vision over the next 10 years,” he said.

“There is a lot of work to be done now to implement the plan, but also a lot of goodwill to do so and AWI looks forward to aligning our strategic intent with this wool industry plan going forward.”

A long-term plan for the wool industry was a recommendation of the Federal Government’s 2018 Review of Performance of AWI.

To view further information go to wool.com/about-awi/media-resources/news/wool-2030-strategy.