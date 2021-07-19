Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre has cast a global net to find partners to “fast-track” the commercialisation of its oat noodle and oat rice products.

The Perth-based hope its products could become popular pantry staples globally, propelling Australian oats “beyond the breakfast table” to a lunch, dinner and snack option.

AEGIC has developed new manufacturing processes to create whole grain oat noodles and oat rice.

AEGIC chief executive Richard Simonaitis said the company was on the hunt for food brands, manufacturers or investors to “fast-track” the new products’ journey to market.

He said partners’ access to AEGIC’s oat product intellectual property would provide a significant step up and help to launch first-to-market Australian-origin oat export products.

“The demand for whole grain products is growing rapidly around the world, especially in Australia’s key export markets as Asian diets continue to evolve,” Mr Simonatis said.

“Awareness of the health benefits of whole grains is increasing among Asian consumers.

“Health authorities and governments are increasingly recommending that consumers substitute refined grain staples like white rice with whole grain cereals, such as oats.

“The oat rice prototype has received excellent reviews from preliminary tasting panels with Australian and international participants.”

Camera Icon AEGIC’s oat rice. Credit: Cally Dupe

AEGIC debuted its oat rice and noodles at the Grains Research Development Corporation Research Updates in February last year, with broad approval from farmers.

The State Government poured $2 million into AEGIC’s oat product work in October.

At the time, WA Agriculture Minister said the projects could lead to a two million tonne trade opportunity worth $600 million a year.

AEGIC has a lodgement platform to collect and review expressions of interest from potential commercial partners.

Mr Simonaitis said the company’s early development work has reduced the costs and risk level for food manufacturers and brand owners.

This includes proving production viability using manufacturing equipment under laboratory conditions and with in-house testing to show how the process can be readily scaled.

AEGIC also identified how existing packaging methods can be easily adapted for cooking the new products conveniently.

It has also tested different cooking methods to simplify and encourage consumer adoption.

“Commercial partners will need to undertake market entry strategies and demonstrate their capacity to manufacture, market and distribute the products,” Mr Simonaitis said.

“However, AEGIC’s development to date means expansion into new market segments or increasing their current range in the healthy eating market will be faster.

“Product partners can also negotiate full product/brand ownership, technical support, and access to additional products coming down AEGIC’s development pipeline.”

The oat products are high in beta glucan and offer superior nutritional benefits, with twice as much dietary fibre than other white and brown rices.

Mr Simonaitis said the products also contained less carbohydrates, more protein and a greater concentration of healthy, unsaturated fatty acids.

The whole grain oat noodles are produced without additives and a hydrothermal treatment to ensures the shelf-life is the same as traditional wheat noodles.

The lodgement is open until August 30. To find out more, visit impactinnovation.brightidea.com/AEGICOats